 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

The best simulation games on Switch

By
Frontier Dervelopments

Thanks to a massive catalog of current and upcoming video games, the best Switch games offer something for fans of all genres. Whether you want a game with amazing graphics, a split-screen game to play with a friend, or puzzle games, there’s something for you. Even fans of simulation games are spoiled for choice. These games are hyper-focused on recreating one very specific experience in as much detail as possible. For those who click with them, they can be the most addicting games ever made. Even if you never gave a simulator a shot, there’s enough variety and types of experiences here that you will find something interesting at the very least on our list of the best simulation games for Switch.

Little Friends: Puppy Island

Little Friends: Puppy Island
Platforms
PC (Microsoft Windows), Nintendo Switch
Genre
Simulator, Adventure
Developer
Big Blue Bubble
Publisher
Fireshine Games
Release
June 27, 2023
If you have been missing the old Nintendogs series then you will be pleased to know that Little Friends: Puppy Island is the spiritual successor you’ve been waiting for. You will take care of a host of different puppy breeds on an island full of fun activities. Take your favorite dog for walks, play fetch, dig up treasure, give them baths, dress them up in adorable costumes, and so much more. There is an entire island to explore with various environments and treasures to find. It recreates all the fun parts of living with puppies and skips over all the negatives. Dog lovers will have a hard time putting this one down.
Little Friends: Puppy Island - Announcement Trailer | ESRB
Recommended Videos

Two Point Hospital

Two Point Hospital
79%
Platforms
PlayStation 4, Linux, PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
Genre
Simulator, Strategy, Indie
Developer
Two Point Studios
Publisher
Sega
Release
August 29, 2018
If there’s one thing simulators have in common it is the ability for them to take a job or activity that sounds dull and makes it an intensely addictive experience. Case in point, Two Point Hospital. We never thought managing a hospital of all institutions could be so fun. This is essentially Sim Ciy except zoomed in on just a single building. You will design the hospital itself, manage the staff, and try to care for as many patients as possible. You need to pay attention to your patients’ hunger and thirst, take care of all your staff’s needs, and try to research cures. You can even run multiple hospitals at once as you get more advanced. All the diseases are humorous and light-hearted, like having Mock Star and becoming Freddie Mercury impersonators, so it doesn’t take itself seriously in the slightest.
Two Point Hospital - The Trials of Trevor Trailer - Pre-order now! (ESRB)
Related

Bee Simulator

Bee Simulator
50%
Platforms
PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows), Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
Genre
Simulator, Adventure
Developer
Varsav Game Studios
Publisher
Varsav Game Studios, Bigben Interactive, Nacon
Release
November 12, 2019
After Goat Simulator, you might think that Bee Simulator is another parody of the sim genre, but this is actually a sincere game with a lot of passion behind it. It isn’t as deep of a simulator as other games since it includes a story, collectibles, and more gamey elements, but that just makes it a more approachable experience. You can participate in races around the park, battle other bees, and even dance to show other bees the way back to the hive. What makes it more of a sim is how it incorporates tons of educational content about the life and behavior of bees and presents them in a fun way.
Bee Simulator | Co-op Gameplay Trailer [ESRB]

Cities: Skylines

Cities: Skylines
81%
Platforms
Google Stadia, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Linux, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Mac, Xbox One
Genre
Simulator, Strategy
Developer
Colossal Order
Publisher
Paradox Interactive
Release
March 10, 2015
One of the first sim games was the iconic Sim City. That franchise is in the past now, but Cities: Skylines has taken its place and is a worthy successor. The sequel isn’t on Switch, but that may not be such a bad thing since it isn’t nearly as well received as the first. You will be in charge of planning, building, and managing all the infrastructure of an entire city. There’s a ton of complexity here, but watching your small population grow and evolve as you expand and improve your efficiency is wildly addicting. You can also dive into the sandbox mode if you want more freedom to build your dream city with fewer restrictions than the normal modes.
Cities: Skylines - Launch Trailer [HD 1080P/60FPS]

Farming Simulator 23: Nintendo Switch Edition

Farming Simulator 23: Nintendo Switch Edition
Platforms
Nintendo Switch
Genre
Simulator
Release
May 23, 2023

Arguably the most famous and popular of all simulation games is Farming Simulator. It has become an annual franchise, but Farming Simulator 23 is the last one to get a Switch version. This game really is exactly what the title tells you; a farming simulator. Think of it as a more hardcore version of Stardew Valley, where you need to fully tend to your farm by using all the iconic machinery and tools. The game features over 400 farming vehicles that are pulled right from the real world brands for full authenticity. This isn’t just a relaxing experience, however, since you will need to deal with the weather and economy to keep your farm going strong.

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition
80%
Platforms
Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Mac, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
Genre
Simulator, Strategy
Developer
Frontier Developments
Publisher
Aspyr Media, Frontier Foundry
Release
September 24, 2020
If Sim City wasn’t your first simulation game, odds are it was RollerCoaster Tycoon. RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition is a remastered of the last numbered entry in the series with all the DLC bundled in. Just like the original, this game lets you build and manage your very own theme park. You can go through the career mode where you are given specific objectives to complete to pass stages, but also is the first to introduce a sandbox mode that lets you build with no time or money restraints. While managing a park is fun enough, the real draw is designing your own rides, which this game lets you do with almost endless options.
RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition Nintendo Switch Announce Trailer

Crossroad Simulator

Crossroad Simulator
Platforms
Nintendo Switch
Genre
Puzzle, Simulator, Arcade
Release
March 05, 2022
We all deal with traffic lights on a daily basis, but we rarely think of just how much thought goes into traffic management. Crossroad Simulator will make you appreciate traffic signals just a little bit more by putting you in charge of busy intersections with the goal of keeping traffic moving. It isn’t just cars you need to account for, but pedestrians as well. The game starts out simple, with just one two-lane road the manage, but ramps up in complexity as the roads become larger and you need to manage the flow of traffic between multiple intersections. It is oddly addicting to find the right groove, but also hilarious to watch it all go wrong.

Editors’ Recommendations

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over four years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
The best platformers on Switch
best-single-player-nintendo-switch-games

Whether it is back on the NES or the best Switch games coming out today, Nintendo has always been home to the best platformers on the market. The Mario games obviously set the standard for the genre, but now there are tons of other games that rival our favorite plumber. We live in a golden age of platformers where we're getting both the best 2D and 3D platformers ever created, and the Switch is home to nearly all of them. Of course, with such a popular genre, there are also a lot of platformers that feel more like pitfalls. No matter what style of jumping you enjoy, we made sure to only include the most solid platformers you can get on your Switch for this list.

Don't forget to see what upcoming Switch games might also scratch your platforming itch.

Read more
The best Roguelike games on Switch
Cadenced and the Zelda characters from Cadence of Hyrule.

We've all fallen in love with one of the best Switch games and wished that we could play it forever. Sadly, even the best open-world games come to an end, and replaying them isn't quite the same. Roguelikes are one of the few genres that try and provide an endless gameplay loop by leaning heavily on randomized elements. Some do have endings, and there will come a point where you will have seen everything, but they offer an addictive experience in a bite-sized form. Being able to play them on the TV or on the go in handheld mode makes them one of the most popular genres on the Switch. While the genre was novel at first, we now have hundreds of roguelikes to pick from so stick to our list of the best ones for the best experience.

There might also be a few more roguelikes on the way on our list of upcoming Switch games.

Read more
The best Metroidvania games on Switch
Samus holding cube in Metroid Dread.

No other genre of game can quite scratch that same itch of exploring an interconnected world, solving puzzles, and platforming like a Metroidvania. It combines the best elements of the best open-world games and best puzzle games, but in a singular package that is arguably best on the Nintendo Switch. The genre has inspired tons of creators to put their own spin on the basic formula of exploration that slowly opens up as the player finds or earns new powers and items. You can now find shooters, platformers, action games, 2D, and 3D Metroidvanias on the Switch, but more isn't always better. Navigating all these options can feel more intimidating than a Metroidvania map, so feel free to use our list to sequence break your search to just the best Metroidvania games on Switch.

Hollow Knight

Read more