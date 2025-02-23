The best simulation games on Switch

Thanks to a massive catalog of current and upcoming video games, the best Switch games offer something for fans of all genres. Whether you want a game with amazing graphics, a split-screen game to play with a friend, or puzzle games, there’s something for you. Even fans of simulation games are spoiled for choice. These games are hyper-focused on recreating one very specific experience in as much detail as possible. For those who click with them, they can be the most addicting games ever made. Even if you never gave a simulator a shot, there’s enough variety and types of experiences here that you will find something interesting at the very least on our list of the best simulation games for Switch.

Little Friends: Puppy Island Play Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Nintendo Switch Genre Simulator, Adventure Developer Big Blue Bubble Publisher Fireshine Games Release June 27, 2023 If you have been missing the old Nintendogs series then you will be pleased to know that Little Friends: Puppy Island is the spiritual successor you’ve been waiting for. You will take care of a host of different puppy breeds on an island full of fun activities. Take your favorite dog for walks, play fetch, dig up treasure, give them baths, dress them up in adorable costumes, and so much more. There is an entire island to explore with various environments and treasures to find. It recreates all the fun parts of living with puppies and skips over all the negatives. Dog lovers will have a hard time putting this one down. Little Friends: Puppy Island - Announcement Trailer | ESRB

Two Point Hospital Play 79% 79% Platforms PlayStation 4, Linux, PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Simulator, Strategy, Indie Developer Two Point Studios Publisher Sega Release August 29, 2018 If there’s one thing simulators have in common it is the ability for them to take a job or activity that sounds dull and makes it an intensely addictive experience. Case in point, Two Point Hospital. We never thought managing a hospital of all institutions could be so fun. This is essentially Sim Ciy except zoomed in on just a single building. You will design the hospital itself, manage the staff, and try to care for as many patients as possible. You need to pay attention to your patients’ hunger and thirst, take care of all your staff’s needs, and try to research cures. You can even run multiple hospitals at once as you get more advanced. All the diseases are humorous and light-hearted, like having Mock Star and becoming Freddie Mercury impersonators, so it doesn’t take itself seriously in the slightest. Two Point Hospital - The Trials of Trevor Trailer - Pre-order now! (ESRB)

Bee Simulator Play 50% 50% Platforms PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows), Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Simulator, Adventure Developer Varsav Game Studios Publisher Varsav Game Studios, Bigben Interactive, Nacon Release November 12, 2019 After Goat Simulator, you might think that Bee Simulator is another parody of the sim genre, but this is actually a sincere game with a lot of passion behind it. It isn’t as deep of a simulator as other games since it includes a story, collectibles, and more gamey elements, but that just makes it a more approachable experience. You can participate in races around the park, battle other bees, and even dance to show other bees the way back to the hive. What makes it more of a sim is how it incorporates tons of educational content about the life and behavior of bees and presents them in a fun way. Bee Simulator | Co-op Gameplay Trailer [ESRB]

Cities: Skylines Play 81% 81% Platforms Google Stadia, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Linux, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Mac, Xbox One Genre Simulator, Strategy Developer Colossal Order Publisher Paradox Interactive Release March 10, 2015 One of the first sim games was the iconic Sim City. That franchise is in the past now, but Cities: Skylines has taken its place and is a worthy successor. The sequel isn’t on Switch, but that may not be such a bad thing since it isn’t nearly as well received as the first. You will be in charge of planning, building, and managing all the infrastructure of an entire city. There’s a ton of complexity here, but watching your small population grow and evolve as you expand and improve your efficiency is wildly addicting. You can also dive into the sandbox mode if you want more freedom to build your dream city with fewer restrictions than the normal modes. Cities: Skylines - Launch Trailer [HD 1080P/60FPS]

Farming Simulator 23: Nintendo Switch Edition Platforms Nintendo Switch Genre Simulator Release May 23, 2023 Arguably the most famous and popular of all simulation games is Farming Simulator. It has become an annual franchise, but Farming Simulator 23 is the last one to get a Switch version. This game really is exactly what the title tells you; a farming simulator. Think of it as a more hardcore version of Stardew Valley, where you need to fully tend to your farm by using all the iconic machinery and tools. The game features over 400 farming vehicles that are pulled right from the real world brands for full authenticity. This isn’t just a relaxing experience, however, since you will need to deal with the weather and economy to keep your farm going strong.

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition Play 80% 80% Platforms Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Mac, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Simulator, Strategy Developer Frontier Developments Publisher Aspyr Media, Frontier Foundry Release September 24, 2020 If Sim City wasn’t your first simulation game, odds are it was RollerCoaster Tycoon. RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition is a remastered of the last numbered entry in the series with all the DLC bundled in. Just like the original, this game lets you build and manage your very own theme park. You can go through the career mode where you are given specific objectives to complete to pass stages, but also is the first to introduce a sandbox mode that lets you build with no time or money restraints. While managing a park is fun enough, the real draw is designing your own rides, which this game lets you do with almost endless options. RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition Nintendo Switch Announce Trailer