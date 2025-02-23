The best simulation games on Switch

Thanks to a massive catalog of current and upcoming video games, the best Switch games offer something for fans of all genres. Whether you want a game with amazing graphics, a split-screen game to play with a friend, or puzzle games, there’s something for you. Even fans of simulation games are spoiled for choice. These games are hyper-focused on recreating one very specific experience in as much detail as possible. For those who click with them, they can be the most addicting games ever made. Even if you never gave a simulator a shot, there’s enough variety and types of experiences here that you will find something interesting at the very least on our list of the best simulation games for Switch.
Little Friends: Puppy Island
Two Point Hospital
Bee Simulator
Cities: Skylines
Farming Simulator 23: Nintendo Switch Edition
Arguably the most famous and popular of all simulation games is Farming Simulator. It has become an annual franchise, but Farming Simulator 23 is the last one to get a Switch version. This game really is exactly what the title tells you; a farming simulator. Think of it as a more hardcore version of Stardew Valley, where you need to fully tend to your farm by using all the iconic machinery and tools. The game features over 400 farming vehicles that are pulled right from the real world brands for full authenticity. This isn’t just a relaxing experience, however, since you will need to deal with the weather and economy to keep your farm going strong.