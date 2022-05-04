The best sports games on Xbox Series X

Xbox Series X is one of the best platforms for sports fans. Not only does it offer some of the biggest titles in the genre, but many are even included with your monthly Xbox Game Pass subscription — making it a one-stop shop for armchair athletes.

Whether you’re looking for a realistic baseball sim or a fast-paced football game, there’s no shortage of great sports titles on Xbox Series X. The list is largely dominated by seasonal entries from EA and 2K, but you’ll also find some great remasters and under-the-radar gems.

Here are the 10 best sports games on Xbox Series X.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 Trailer 88 % T Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Simulator, Sport Developer Vicarious Visions Publisher Activision Release September 04, 2020 The newer Tony Hawk entries never managed to stack up to those first few releases, so Activision figured it might as well re-release the treasured titles. And thankfully, it turned out to be more than just a quick cash grab. A radically reworked graphics engine, a soundtrack that includes classics and new songs alike, and a laundry list of quality-of-life changes make this the best way to experience the arcade skater. Even if you’re not familiar with the sport, Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2 is an absolute blast and remains approachable for players of all skill levels. Read less Read more

Knockout City Trailer 77 % E10 Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Fighting, Shooter, Sport, Adventure, Indie Developer Velan Studios Publisher Electronic Arts Release May 21, 2021 It’s a bit different from other games on our list, but no doubt Knockout City (and the sport of dodgeball) deserve some time in the spotlight. Knockout City is a unique take on the sport, with two teams going head-to-head across a variety of maps as they attempt to pummel the other team with dodgeballs. Timing is everything, as you can perform fake throws, slow throws, or speed up your throws as you try to fool your opponent into making a wrong move. Defenders aren’t helpless, however, as they’re able to catch incoming dodgeballs and throw them back at their aggressor. With plenty of post-launch content and tons of unlockable content, there’s no doubt Knockout City is one of the best sports games on Xbox Series X — even if it’s often overlooked for its more popular peers. Read less Read more

Riders Republic Trailer 77 % 4/5 T Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia Genre Racing, Simulator, Sport Developer Ubisoft Annecy Publisher Ubisoft Release October 28, 2021 If you’re an extreme sports fan of any kind, Riders Republic is the game for you. Ubisoft’s creative title gives you the freedom to explore a wide variety of environments based on real-life National Parks such as Canyonlands, Zion, and Yosemite Valley. Bikes, snowboards, skis, and more are all accounted for, and you’ll need to master them all if you’re hoping to unlock everything the game has to offer. Whether you’re racing for first place or pulling of stunts to light up the scoreboard, Riders Republic is always a blast. Read our full Riders Republic review Read less Read more

MLB The Show 22 Trailer E Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Simulator, Sport Developer SIE San Diego Studio Publisher MLB Advanced Media Release April 05, 2022 MLB The Show was previously a PlayStation exclusive, but that all changed with MLB The Show 21. Fast-forward to today, and MLB The Show 22 is without a doubt one of the best sports games on Xbox. The Show 22 offers more than just a great on-field experience, as you’ll get the chance to create your own character and walk them through Road to the Show — a robust career mode that sees you making a variety of high-stakes decisions. You’ll also benefit from cross-play and cross-progression, new game modes, and the availability of MLB The Show 22 on Xbox Game Pass. Read less Read more

FIFA 22 Trailer 78 % E Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia Genre Simulator, Sport Developer EA Canada Publisher Electronic Arts Release September 30, 2021 FIFA makes big strides every year, and 2022 was no different. Players on Xbox Series X will benefit from Hypermotion — a new engine that offers improved animations and realistic motions while on the pitch. There’s also a lengthy career mode that sees you climbing the ranks of the soccer world. All told, more than 700 teams, 17,000 players, and 30 competitions are featured in FIFA 22, making it one of the most complete soccer games ever made. Read less Read more

Madden NFL 22 Trailer E Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia Genre Simulator, Sport, Strategy Developer EA Tiburon Publisher EA Sports Release August 20, 2021 Madden has fallen into a bit of a rut lately, but Madden 2022 is still the best football game on Xbox. The moment-to-moment action is just as fast-paced as usual, but there are plenty of off-field enhancements that push Madden 2022 to new heights. You can dive into a new scouting mode to find the next NFL star, enjoy the new gameday atmosphere that brings unique modifiers to each stadium, or check out the franchise mode — which sees you piecing together a dynasty to rival the 1970s Steelers or Tom Brady’s Patriots. Read less Read more

WWE 2K22 Trailer 3.5/5 T Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Fighting, Simulator, Sport Developer Visual Concepts Publisher 2K Sports Release March 11, 2022 After the dumpster fire that was WWE 2K20, 2K Sports and Visual Concepts took a year off to regroup and refocus their efforts. That hiatus was time well spent, as WWE 2K22 is a huge leap forward for the pro wrestling franchise. A new gameplay engine and controls are just the tip of the iceberg, as you’ll also get the chance to step into the shoes of a WWE General Manager and make some big decisions for your show. There are also two MyRISE campaigns to play through that give you unprecedented freedom to choose how your career unfolds. Read our full WWE 2K22 review Read less Read more

NBA 2K22 Trailer E Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Simulator, Sport Developer Visual Concepts Publisher 2K Release September 09, 2021 If you’re looking for an authentic basketball experience, look no further than NBA 2K22. Shooting, passing, and maneuvering around the court feel better than ever, and the action looks stunning on Xbox Series X. Mix in MyCareer, MyGM, and MyLeague, and you’ve got a winning formula for a basketball game. Oh — and there’s an incredible soundtrack too, with tracks from The Game, Travis Scott, Thundercat, Bronson, and more. Read less Read more

NHL 22 Trailer E10 Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Sport Developer EA Vancouver Publisher EA Release October 11, 2021 NHL 22 is radically different from its predecessors. The game runs on the new Frostbite engine and benefits from a huge graphics update for Xbox Series X. There’s also been some big updates to superstar players, with iconic athletes getting unique animations and skills that differentiate them from the competition. Like any good sports game, NHL 22 gives you plenty to do when you’re not on the ice, including Ultimate Team, World of Chel, and Franchise modes. Read less Read more

PGA TOUR 2K21 Trailer 70 % E Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia Genre Simulator, Sport Developer HB Studios, Illogika Studios Publisher 2K Release August 21, 2020 There are plenty of golf games to choose from nowadays, but none off a more authentic experience than PGA Tour 2K21. Not only is there a staggering list of professional golfers to challenge, but real-life courses have been scanned and translated for a realistic golfing experience. If things become a bit too real — and you find yourself constantly in the rough — there are plenty of options you can enable to make the sport a bit more approachable. Read less Read more

