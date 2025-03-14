 Skip to main content
The best stealth games on Xbox Series X

By
A sniper hiding from a tank in Sniper Elite 5.
Rebellion

As overwhelming as the list of upcoming Xbox Series X games can look, the upside is that fans of every genre have something to look forward to. We’re seeing some of the best horror games, best FPS games, and best open-world games hitting our consoles, but you have to look a little bit harder if you want to find the best stealth games. These titles limit, or outright remove, your power to directly engage with enemies and instead challenge you to sneak by unnoticed. Staying in the shadows, causing distractions, and making deaths look like accidents are all ingredients in a fantastic stealth experience, but certainly not the only ones. If you feel like all the best stealth games on Xbox Series X are hiding from you, we will shine a light on them for you.

A Plague Tale: Requiem

A Plague Tale: Requiem
84%
Platforms
Xbox Series X|S, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch
Genre
Role-playing (RPG), Adventure
Developer
Asobo Studio
Publisher
Focus Entertainment
Release
October 18, 2022
We get that escort missions aren’t exactly beloved, but A Plague Tale: Requiem is way more than that. This sequel once again features Amicia and her younger brother Hugo in plague-ridden France. While Amicia is far more capable and sturdy in the sequel, outright combat is still a huge challenge and best avoided through stealth. New tools to stay hidden include slings, throwing pots, and a crossbow that can be modified with mixtures to either create or extinguish lights. The disgusting rat swarms are back from the first game and can only be avoided with light, but that obviously makes you more visible to enemies. Using your tools and environment, especially the rats, to bypass and take out enemies is a satisfying puzzle to solve.
A Plague Tale: Requiem - End of Innocence - Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022
Assassin's Creed Mirage

Assassin's Creed Mirage
75%
Platforms
Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows), iOS, PlayStation 5, Xbox One
Genre
Adventure
Developer
Ubisoft Bordeaux
Publisher
Ubisoft Entertainment
Release
October 05, 2023
The Assassin’s Creed series has never fully embraced stealth, even with the first game. It only veered further and further into an action RPG right up until Assassin’s Creed Mirage brought things back to the more classic style. Set in much more contained spaces, this entry does a much better job of letting you prepare and investigate your target before attempting your assassination using Eagle Vision and your pet eagle to scout areas from above. You also get a nice selection of stealth tools to work with, such as smoke bombs, poison darts, and throwing knives. As much as stealth is pushed, you can still overcome almost any combat encounter if you get spotted. If you challenge yourself to play like a true assassin, you will have a much better time.
Assassin's Creed Mirage: Launch Trailer
Sniper Elite 5

Sniper Elite 5
71%
Platforms
Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Xbox One
Genre
Fighting, Shooter, Simulator, Adventure
Developer
Rebellion
Publisher
Rebellion
Release
May 25, 2022
Honestly, Sniper Elite 5 only barely makes the cut for this list. This far into the franchise, it has become a little too forgiving in letting players run-and-gun through their problems. However, that doesn’t take away the satisfaction if you hold yourself to a stealthy standard. As always in the Sniper Elite series, you are a sniper dropped into massive maps with a set of objectives to complete however you see fit. Most involve taking out a high-ranking Nazi with a well-placed sniper bullet ripping through their brain in all its gory and glory detail. Being alone and behind enemy territory, sneaking is your best weapon. Once you slip through the ranks and set yourself up on the perfect sniper’s perch hundreds of yards from your target and watch the bullet sail all the way to its mark, it makes all that slow and cautious planning worth it.
Sniper Elite 5 – Release Date Trailer | PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5

Hitman World of Assassination

Hitman World of Assassination
90%
Platforms
Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Xbox One
Genre
Shooter, Tactical, Adventure
Developer
IO Interactive
Publisher
IO Interactive
Release
January 26, 2023
While we’re talking about bundles, we might as well highlight Hitman World of Assassination. This bundle does more than just bring all the levels from the newest Hitman trilogy into one convenient place, but it goes above and beyond to retroactively add new features, mechanics, and items from future games into previous ones. Any one of these games would be worth your time as a stealth fan, especially if you also enjoy immersive sims. Playing as Agent 47, each level is a massive sandbox for you to explore and tinker with to take out your target in whatever creative way you can come up with. Setting up devious traps, wearing disguises, and navigating the intricate levels makes it incredibly addicting to see what methods you can set up to accomplish the same goal.
HITMAN World of Assassination - Launch Trailer

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection: Volume 1

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection: Volume 1
Platforms
Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch
Genre
Shooter, Adventure
Developer
Konami
Publisher
Konami
Release
October 24, 2023
We are still waiting on the final word about Metal Gear Solid Delta, the remake of MGS 3, but we seriously doubt it would be able to eclipse the quality and quantity of stealth goodness packed into the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1. This collection bundles in five entries in the legendary Metal Gear franchise: Metal Gear, Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake, Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2, and Metal Gear Solid 3. That lineup of titles is already a stealth afficianado’s dream, and this collection does little to mess with the original masterpieces. MGS 1 is a direct port of the PS1 game, while the second and third games are pulled from the HD remasters and presented at 1080p and 60 FPS. There were a lot of technical issues with the collection at launch that compromised the package, but just about all of those have been resolved, and these legendary stealth games are now in a proper state to enjoy on your PS5.
METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol. 1 - Nintendo Direct 6.21.2023

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew
80%
Platforms
Xbox Series X|S, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5
Genre
Role-playing (RPG), Strategy, Tactical, Adventure, Indie
Developer
Mimimi Games
Publisher
Mimimi Games
Release
August 17, 2023
Can an isometric game really be a great stealth game? Well, if Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew has anything to say about it, the answer is yes. This pirate-themed tactics game gives you control of a crew of pirates with distinct abilities that you will use in each mission. The format is very similar to Hitman, where everything is open-ended and completely reactive. Enemies will obviously react to sights and sounds, but they will also track your footprints. Managing an entire team in real time is made feasible thanks to the Shadow Mode, which lets you pause time and give a set of commands to your entire squad to enact simultaneously. It gives you the feeling of being the mastermind of a perfect hesit that you can’t quite get in other games where you control a single character.
Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew - Developer Insight Trailer

