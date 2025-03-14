As overwhelming as the list of upcoming Xbox Series X games can look, the upside is that fans of every genre have something to look forward to. We’re seeing some of the best horror games, best FPS games, and best open-world games hitting our consoles, but you have to look a little bit harder if you want to find the best stealth games. These titles limit, or outright remove, your power to directly engage with enemies and instead challenge you to sneak by unnoticed. Staying in the shadows, causing distractions, and making deaths look like accidents are all ingredients in a fantastic stealth experience, but certainly not the only ones. If you feel like all the best stealth games on Xbox Series X are hiding from you, we will shine a light on them for you.