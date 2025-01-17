The best split-screen Switch games

The Nintendo Switch introduced many innovations when it was released, with the most prominent being the ability to play the console as a handheld or docked in a TV. What isn’t talked about as often is how amazing the Joy-Con controllers are for enabling split-screen play. Thanks to each one being able to function as a full controller, you can start playing the best Switch games with a friend without investing in more hardware. With such a deep library of games, many of which are multiplayer, you have an overwhelming number of options for the best split-screen games. If you’ve got a partner ready to play, we’ll help you pick the best split-screen games you can play today.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Play 85% 85% Platforms Nintendo Switch Genre Racing, Arcade Developer Nintendo EPD Production Group No. 7 Publisher Nintendo Release April 28, 2017 Judging by how many copies of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe have been sold, odds are that there are only about 6 of you out there who don’t own it yet. If that’s you, there’s absolutely no reason to put it off any longer. This is hands-down the best game in the series and one of the best racing games of all time. The simple idea of drifting around tracks and collecting various items to hinder other racers or give yourself an edge is perfected in this latest entry. Sure, there’s still the Blue Shell to deal with, but that’s a small price to pay for such a polished racer. With the expansion packs adding even more courses, plus all the racers and karts to pick from, there’s no limit to how many hours you and a friend can spend racing through these wonderfully realized courses. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Nintendo Switch Presentation 2017 Trailer

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Play 80% 80% Platforms Nintendo Switch Genre Fighting, Hack and slash/Beat 'em up, Adventure Developer Omega Force Publisher Nintendo, Koei Tecmo Release November 19, 2020 Traditional Zelda games are all single-player adventures. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity isn't a normal Zelda title, but a Musou game in a Zelda wrapping. For those unaware, Musou games were made famous by the Dynasty Warrior series a Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity - Announcement Trailer - Nintendo Switch

Super Mario Party Jamboree Play 82% 82% Platforms Nintendo Switch Genre Card & Board Game Developer NDCube Publisher Nintendo Release October 17, 2024 Really, you could pick any Mario Party game on the Switch and have a great split-screen experience, but Mario Party Jamboree is both the latest and greatest one. As always, this entry plays out like a board game with minigames punctuating every turn. There are seven different boards to pick from that all have their own look and twist on the end goal of rolling your die to reach the star, including a few classic ones from the older titles. This entry has over 110 different minigames that can appear so no two matches will be the same and you never play the same one too often. You could technically play this game alone with the AI, but this game begs to be played with a group of four people in the same room together. You may end up getting a little heated when someone steals a star out from under you, but that’s all part of the fun. Super Mario Party Jamboree – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Play 87% 87% Platforms Nintendo Switch Genre Fighting, Platform Developer Sora, Bandai Namco Studios Publisher Nintendo Release December 07, 2018 Fighting games have always been a little bit intimidating for casual players until Super Smash Bros. hit the scene. While you can pick the best character and master their moves over time, it isn’t required to have fun and still be competitive in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The real joy in this game is the same as digging through a chest of your favorite toys and making them fight to see who would win. Only in this case, the roster is comprised of all the biggest icons in gaming in a crossover so impressive that even Fortnite can’t compete. Everyone who likes games will find a character they like, or at the very least recognize, and want to fight with a friend. You don’t just have to do one-on-one battles in split-screen, either. There’s a whole host of modes and custom match types you can make to spice things up. Super Smash Bros. is coming to Nintendo Switch!

Luigi's Mansion 3 Play 83% 83% Platforms Nintendo Switch Genre Adventure Developer Next Level Games Publisher Nintendo Release October 31, 2019 Luigi is back in the spotlight once more with Luigi’s Mansion 3, and this time you can bring a partner in to join the ghost-busting fun as the goopy Gooigi. This time around Luigi is exploring a haunted hotel where every floor has a different theme (and different haunts) to explore. Each floor is its own challenge full of ghosts to catch, puzzles to solve, treasure to collect, and eventually a boss to overcome. Nothing is especially hard, or even all that scary, making this an excellent game for younger kids to play together or as one of their first games with a more seasoned gamer showing them the ropes. The second player as Gooigi is required for some puzzles, but also has their own abilities like slipping through gaps and walking on spikes without taking damage. It is a charming and delightful co-op experience for all ages best played side-by-side. Luigi's Mansion 3 (Working Title) - Announcement Trailer - Nintendo Switch

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Play 89% 89% Platforms Nintendo Switch Genre Platform Developer Nintendo EPD Production Group No. 10 Publisher Nintendo Release October 20, 2023 This is technically the third Mario game on the list, but the only one that is a traditional 2D platformer. Like the last few 2D games, you can jump through Super Mario Bros. Wonder with up to four players all on a single Switch. The roster this time is massive, including 12 total characters such as Mario, Luigi, Peach, Daisy, and multiple types of Toads and Yoshis. The goal of each stage is still to reach the end, but now there are new Wonder Flowers that alter the game in strange and unexpected ways. Nintendo makes playing together just as easy and fun as can be by not allowing players to accidentally block one another. You can never go wrong with a traditional platformer for some split-screen fun, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder shows that Nintendo’s plumber is still the king. Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Nintendo Direct 6.21.2023