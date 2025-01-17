The best split-screen Switch games

The Nintendo Switch introduced many innovations when it was released, with the most prominent being the ability to play the console as a handheld or docked in a TV. What isn’t talked about as often is how amazing the Joy-Con controllers are for enabling split-screen play. Thanks to each one being able to function as a full controller, you can start playing the best Switch games with a friend without investing in more hardware. With such a deep library of games, many of which are multiplayer, you have an overwhelming number of options for the best split-screen games. If you’ve got a partner ready to play, we’ll help you pick the best split-screen games you can play today.
There aren’t a ton of upcoming Switch games left, but you should still browse that list for more options while we wait for the Switch 2.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
Traditional Zelda games are all single-player adventures. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity isn’t a normal Zelda title, but a Musou game in a Zelda wrapping. For those unaware, Musou games were made famous by the Dynasty Warrior series a