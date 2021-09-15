No Bethesda game is complete without a world full of upgrades, mods, and buffs. Deathloop is no exception, and the enhancements in question come in the form of Trinkets. Colt will have to upgrade himself and his arsenal if he plans to take down all eight Visionaries. But what Trinkets should he be using? Here are the best Trinkets in Deathloop and why you should be using them.

What are Trinkets?

Trinkets are separated into two categories broken down into three rarity tiers. Weapon Trinkets attach to your guns and boost things like accuracy, bullet penetration, fire rate, and damage. Character Trinkets are passive abilities that link to Colt. They’ll increase his damage absorption, allow him to double-jump and regenerate health and power.

All Trinkets break down into three rarity tiers: Common (gray), uncommon (blue), and rare (purple). However, you’ll find the same Trinket across all three rarities (see the image above). The rare Hipster Trinket is better than the uncommon version. However, you cannot stack them for an increased effect. Notice how the uncommon Hipster is locked in the same image.

You’ll find Trinkets hidden all over Blackreeef and on the bodies of dead Eternalists. Kill Visionaries for a batch of rare Trinkets that can be equipped or sacrificed for extra Residuum. You’ll only need one copy of each Character Trinket. You can sacrifice all others.

When it comes to weapon Trinkets, you’ll need several copies of the ones listed below. These are Trinkets you’ll want to equip to every gun in your loadout. While you can freely move Trinkets between weapons, having multiple copies makes your life easier. You have infinite inventory space.

Best weapon Trinkets

These are the top five weapon Trinkets in Deathloop. These Trinkets work with most weapons. Every Trinket mentioned below assumes you’re using the rare version.

Lightning Strike

“The Distance over which your weapon does full damage is greatly increased.”

Lightning Strike turns your Tribunal pistol into a sniper rifle, especially when paired with some of the other Trinkets on this list. Other than the Tribunal, you can increase the range of your shotgun blasts, too. Pair Lighting Strike with Hipster for a tighter spread over a greater distance. Lightning Strike essentially turns short-range weapons into mid-range weapons. Since most of your kills will come at mid-distance in Deathloop, the Lightning Strike weapon Trinket gets the top spot on the list.

Speedloader

“Reload speed is greatly increased. Practice makes perfect.”

“Greatly increased” is an understatement. Speedloader is as close to instant-reload as you’re going to get. It’s especially useful on shotguns, Rapiers, and MG-1s since all three of those weapons have long reload times. If you’re one of those players who reload after every kill (let’s face it, most of us are), Speedloader will be your favorite weapon trinket.

Sure Shot

“Greatly increases the range at which this weapon is accurate.”

Again, “greatly increases” is an understatement. We practically ran the entire game with a silenced rare Tribunal equipped with Sure Shot and Lightning Strike and never broke a sweat. Sure Shot is a must-use on every weapon. Sure Shot is probably overkill for sniper rifles and Rapiers, but it’s still effective if you feel like getting across-the-map kills.

Shock Absorber

“Greatly reduces recoil.”

MG-1s and LIMP-10s have some kick to them. Shock Absorber eliminates that. While you may not need it on shotguns and pistols, big guns and weapons with a high fire rate will make use of this Trinket. The most important weapon to use Shock Absorber on is Frank’s Constancy Automatic. This weapon kicks like a mule, but if you get that recoil under control and equip it with Hailfire and Straight Shooter, you’re looking at a top-tier weapon in Deathloop.

Crack Shot

“Aiming down sights takes far less time. Headshots have never been easier.”

Rounding out the weapon Trinket list is Crack Shot. Ideally, you’re playing with the ironsight snap setting. This snaps your crosshairs onto a target when you aim near them. With a buff to ADS speed, you’ll be locking onto Eternalist heads and taking them out one quiet bullet at a time.

Best character Trinkets

These are the top five character Trinkets in Deathloop. Bethesda missed the opportunity to add more risk-reward Trinkets into the game, as you’ll have a hard time not using the character Trinkets on this list.

Creeping Death

“Make barely a whisper of a sound while moving. Be the night breeze.”

Creeping Death is the best character Trinket in Deathloop, and we wouldn’t be surprised if Bethesda hits it with a week-one nerf. Creeping Death eliminates the need to crouch as you can sprint up to and assassinate any Eternalist that doesn’t make direct eye contact with you. Try using any other Trinket, and you’ll quickly learn how much you rely on Creeping Death.

Spring Heeled

“Double-jump in mid-air. A classic maneuver.”

Spring Heeled is the first rare character Trinket you’ll find, and it’ll stick with you through the whole game. Colt’s double-jump will access impossible-to-reach places like second-story windows and ledges. These vantage points get the drop on your enemies and make navigating Blackreef so much easier. Again, try not using it and see how quickly you go back.

Sprinter

“Move with great speed. Ride the wind.”

Sprinter is the first interchangeable perk on the list. If you’re running errands around Blackreef and aren’t concerned with killing anything right now, Sprinter will get you from A to B very quickly. Combined with Creeping Death, you’ll bounce between Eternalists like the wind.

Turtle Shell

“Greatly reduces damage taken.”

Deathloop is a Souls-like game, and the No. 1 rule of Dark Souls is don’t take damage. Therefore, anything that can increase Colt’s HP or damage absorption is a Trinket you should be using.

So, why do we like Turtle Shell more than, say, Comeback Kid, which allows you to regenerate more total health, or Never Say Die, which increases your overall HP? For starters, health regen is not something we’re too worried about in Deathloop. With Fiz Pop canisters and stations around every corner, it’s not hard to re-up on HP before heading into the next gunfight. However, there’s no reason you shouldn’t use Turtle Shell with Comeback Kid or Never Say Die. We recommend you do.

Golden Harvest

“Harvest a hefty amount of Residuum from all sources. Tasty.”

You won’t be using this Trinket unless you’re going on a Residuum collection spree. With Golden Harvest equipped, you’ll gather 15% more Residuum from all sources. You are effectively earning 11,500 Residuum off dead Visionaries instead of the base 10,000. Don’t forget to take it off when you’re going after hard-to-kill Visionaries. If you’ve found Charlie and Fia’s secret hideout, head in there with the Nexus Slab, Aether Slab, a one-shot weapon, and Golden Harvest for an easy 23,000 Residuum.

