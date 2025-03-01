In celebration of Pokémon Day, Pokémon TCG Pocket players have a brand new booster set named Triumphant Light that is already crumbling the old meta. It has delivered a slew of new and exciting Pokémon cards to play with that will serve you well in battle.

With a total of 96 cards to receive or craft, it’s hard to figure out which will be the best for winning battles. Luckily, we’re here to help, so if you’re ready to leave behind the Space-Time Smackdown boosters and jump into the new set, here are the best Triumphant Light cards in Pokémon TCG Pocket.

Best cards from Triumphant Light in Pokémon TCG Pocket

Arceus ex

Without a doubt, Arceus ex is one of the strongest new cards in the game. This four-diamond rarity card has a decent 140 HP, and its main move can use three of any Energy type. Ultimate Force dishes out 70 damage and will deal 20 more damage for each of your Benched Pokémon.

One of the best aspects of Arceus ex is its passive ability, Fabled Luster. This makes it so Arceus ex can’t be affected by any Special Conditions. This card is practically unstoppable with the right build.

Leafeon ex

Another great new ex card in Triumphant Light is Leafeon ex. It also has 140 HP and requires three Energy, one being Grass, to deal 70 damage. While it may seem like just another ex card, the Leafeon ex deck is now at the top of the battle meta.

This is due to its Forest Breath ability that allows it to take a Grass Energy from the Energy Zone once during your turn if it’s in the active spot. It doesn’t just have to attach it to itself, you can attach the Grass Energy to any of your Grass Pokémon. This is great for setting up another card that’s Benched with extra Energy.

Irida

The Irida Supporter card has skyrocketed to the top of the list for best Trainer cards. She’s perfect for any Water deck and can replace Potion cards with her healing ability.

Irida can heal 40 damage from any of your Pokémon that have Water Energy attached. So even if it’s not a Water-type card, but it has a Water Energy on it, Irida can still heal it. This is great for when you have a bunch of Pokémon cards with low health at one time.

Raichu

Triumphant Lights’ Raichu card is one of the more underrated from the set. Although it only has 90 health, it has some incredible abilities that can turn it into a tank.

Resilience Link allows Raichu to take -30 damage from an attack if you have Arceus or Arceus ex in play. Also, its Spark move only requires two Lightning Energy, it deals 40 damage, and will inflict 20 extra damage to one of your opponent’s Benched Pokémon. It’s a perfect addition to your Arceus ex build.

Garchomp ex

Garchomp ex is a heavy-hitter Fighter Pokémon card that can crush your opponent easily. It’s a beefy fighter with 170 HP, and it has two different attacks. Linear Attack only requires one Fighter Energy and will dish out 50 damage to one of your opponent’s Pokémon.

Then there’s Dragon Claw with uses three Energy to deal a whopping 100 damage to your opponent’s Active Pokémon. Both these attacks have nice versatility, giving you a range of options for defeating the Pokémon in play from your opponent.

Crobat

Crobat has some incredible abilities that mimic ex cards, but it’s just a simple Stage 2 card that evolves from Golbat. It has 110 HP, and its Darkness Fang attack deals 50 damage just from one Dark Energy.

Its shining ability is Cunning Link, which allows it to do an extra 30 damage to your opponent’s Active Pokémon. Crobat can do this once per turn, but you have to have Arceus or Arceus ex in play. This is just another great card to throw in an Arceux ex deck.

Tyranitar

Tyranitar is yet another great card to have alongside Arceus ex, and it would also pair well as a Fighter Pokémon with Garchomp ex. Its health is chunky at 160, and its powerful Land Crush attack deals 130 damage with four Energy.

Power Link is one of its abilities that only comes into play if you have Arceus or Arceus ex on the board. Tyranitar can use this ability to deal 30 more damage when it attacks the opponent’s Active Pokémon. Use this Pokémon card if you want a strong Fighter deck to crush your opponents with.

Sudowoodo

Sudowoodo is another underrated Pokémon card from the Triumphant Light set that can work well in a Fighter deck alongside Tyranitar and Garchomp ex. It has 80 HP, which isn’t terrible for a Basic Pokémon if you play it first.

This is especially true with its Fighting Headbutt move that only needs one Fighter Energy. While it deals a base of 20 damage, if your opponent’s Active Pokémon just so happens to be an ex, it’ll deal 30 more damage. That can make a huge difference when you’re up against a more powerful Pokémon card.

Houndoom

You may not think Houndoom is a good card, but it’s a great addition to a Fire deck as a Stage 1 Pokémon with 100 HP. It only has one move, but if you’re short on Energy, it only requires two, one of them being Fire.

Corner will deal 60 damage, and on top of that, the Defending Pokémon can’t retreat during your opponent’s next turn. It’s a pretty decent card against a player who likes to run away when their Pokémon’s health gets too low, allowing you to literally corner them.

Adaman

Irida is the shining Trainer card in this pack, but Adaman takes a close second place. He’s perfect to add to any Steel decks since he can protect against incoming damage from the opposing player.

When you use Adaman, all of your Steel Pokémon during your opponent’s next turn will take -20 damage from their attacks. If you’re worried about getting knocked down, this is a good card to play to keep yourself shielded from high-damage attacks.