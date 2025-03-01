 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

The best Triumphant Light cards in Pokémon TCG Pocket

By
best triumphant light cards pokemon tcg pocket
The Pokemon Company

In celebration of Pokémon Day, Pokémon TCG Pocket players have a brand new booster set named Triumphant Light that is already crumbling the old meta. It has delivered a slew of new and exciting Pokémon cards to play with that will serve you well in battle.

With a total of 96 cards to receive or craft, it’s hard to figure out which will be the best for winning battles. Luckily, we’re here to help, so if you’re ready to leave behind the Space-Time Smackdown boosters and jump into the new set, here are the best Triumphant Light cards in Pokémon TCG Pocket.

Recommended Videos

Best cards from Triumphant Light in Pokémon TCG Pocket

Arceus ex

Arceus ex illustration in Pokemon TCG Pocket.
The Pokemon Company

Without a doubt, Arceus ex is one of the strongest new cards in the game. This four-diamond rarity card has a decent 140 HP, and its main move can use three of any Energy type. Ultimate Force dishes out 70 damage and will deal 20 more damage for each of your Benched Pokémon.

Related

One of the best aspects of Arceus ex is its passive ability, Fabled Luster. This makes it so Arceus ex can’t be affected by any Special Conditions. This card is practically unstoppable with the right build.

Leafeon ex

Leafeon ex card in Pokemon TCG Pocket.
The Pokemon Company

Another great new ex card in Triumphant Light is Leafeon ex. It also has 140 HP and requires three Energy, one being Grass, to deal 70 damage. While it may seem like just another ex card, the Leafeon ex deck is now at the top of the battle meta.

This is due to its Forest Breath ability that allows it to take a Grass Energy from the Energy Zone once during your turn if it’s in the active spot. It doesn’t just have to attach it to itself, you can attach the Grass Energy to any of your Grass Pokémon. This is great for setting up another card that’s Benched with extra Energy.

Irida

Irida card in Pokemon TCG Pocket.
The Pokemon Company

The Irida Supporter card has skyrocketed to the top of the list for best Trainer cards. She’s perfect for any Water deck and can replace Potion cards with her healing ability.

Irida can heal 40 damage from any of your Pokémon that have Water Energy attached. So even if it’s not a Water-type card, but it has a Water Energy on it, Irida can still heal it. This is great for when you have a bunch of Pokémon cards with low health at one time.

Raichu

Raichu card in Pokemon TCG Pocket.
The Pokemon Company

Triumphant Lights’ Raichu card is one of the more underrated from the set. Although it only has 90 health, it has some incredible abilities that can turn it into a tank.

Resilience Link allows Raichu to take -30 damage from an attack if you have Arceus or Arceus ex in play. Also, its Spark move only requires two Lightning Energy, it deals 40 damage, and will inflict 20 extra damage to one of your opponent’s Benched Pokémon. It’s a perfect addition to your Arceus ex build.

Garchomp ex

Garchomp ex card in Pokemon TCG Pocket.
The Pokemon Company

Garchomp ex is a heavy-hitter Fighter Pokémon card that can crush your opponent easily. It’s a beefy fighter with 170 HP, and it has two different attacks. Linear Attack only requires one Fighter Energy and will dish out 50 damage to one of your opponent’s Pokémon.

Then there’s Dragon Claw with uses three Energy to deal a whopping 100 damage to your opponent’s Active Pokémon. Both these attacks have nice versatility, giving you a range of options for defeating the Pokémon in play from your opponent.

Crobat

Crobat in Pokemon TCG Pocket.
The Pokemon Company

Crobat has some incredible abilities that mimic ex cards, but it’s just a simple Stage 2 card that evolves from Golbat. It has 110 HP, and its Darkness Fang attack deals 50 damage just from one Dark Energy.

Its shining ability is Cunning Link, which allows it to do an extra 30 damage to your opponent’s Active Pokémon. Crobat can do this once per turn, but you have to have Arceus or Arceus ex in play. This is just another great card to throw in an Arceux ex deck.

Tyranitar

Tyranitar card in Pokemon TCG Pocket.
The Pokemon Company

Tyranitar is yet another great card to have alongside Arceus ex, and it would also pair well as a Fighter Pokémon with Garchomp ex. Its health is chunky at 160, and its powerful Land Crush attack deals 130 damage with four Energy.

Power Link is one of its abilities that only comes into play if you have Arceus or Arceus ex on the board. Tyranitar can use this ability to deal 30 more damage when it attacks the opponent’s Active Pokémon. Use this Pokémon card if you want a strong Fighter deck to crush your opponents with.

Sudowoodo

Sudowoodo card in Pokemon TCG Pocket.
The Pokemon Company

Sudowoodo is another underrated Pokémon card from the Triumphant Light set that can work well in a Fighter deck alongside Tyranitar and Garchomp ex. It has 80 HP, which isn’t terrible for a Basic Pokémon if you play it first.

This is especially true with its Fighting Headbutt move that only needs one Fighter Energy. While it deals a base of 20 damage, if your opponent’s Active Pokémon just so happens to be an ex, it’ll deal 30 more damage. That can make a huge difference when you’re up against a more powerful Pokémon card.

Houndoom

Houndoom card in Pokemon TCG Pocket.
The Pokemon Company

You may not think Houndoom is a good card, but it’s a great addition to a Fire deck as a Stage 1 Pokémon with 100 HP. It only has one move, but if you’re short on Energy, it only requires two, one of them being Fire.

Corner will deal 60 damage, and on top of that, the Defending Pokémon can’t retreat during your opponent’s next turn. It’s a pretty decent card against a player who likes to run away when their Pokémon’s health gets too low, allowing you to literally corner them.

Adaman

Adaman card in Pokemon TCG Pocket.
The Pokemon Company

Irida is the shining Trainer card in this pack, but Adaman takes a close second place. He’s perfect to add to any Steel decks since he can protect against incoming damage from the opposing player.

When you use Adaman, all of your Steel Pokémon during your opponent’s next turn will take -20 damage from their attacks. If you’re worried about getting knocked down, this is a good card to play to keep yourself shielded from high-damage attacks.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Anyka Pettigrew
Anyka Pettigrew
Anyka is a new writer for Digital Trends covering gaming across a spectrum of genres. While she adores anything from the…
The best Space-Time Smackdown cards in Pokémon TCG Pocket
Space-Time Smackdown packs in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

The third major card set has been released for Pokémon TCG Pocket, featuring Pokémon from Gen 4 in 207 unique cards. Space-Time Smackdown has a ton of new cards to shake up the meta, whether they're from the Dialga or Palkia pack.

If the 200+ cards are overwhelming for you, don't worry. Just like with the Mythical Island cards, some are okay while others are extraordinary. To make the best new decks possible, here are the greatest Space-Time Smackdown cards in Pokémon TCG Pocket.
Best cards from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokémon TCG Pocket
Dialga ex

Read more
All Pokémon TCG Pocket secret missions and how to beat them
Genetic Apex booster packs in Pokémon TCG Pocket.

Playing Pokémon TCG Pocket isn't just about winning battles against your friends or building the best deck -- there are a set of missions to beat in between all that. While Pokémon TCG Pocket has an array of normal missions for players to complete, there are a few secret missions that are hidden but discovered after completion.

Upon beating these missions, a good chunk of rewards is in store for you. These missions aren't as simple as logging in or winning a battle -- they'll take you some time to complete, and without this guide to help you, you won't know the requirements for it.
All requirements and rewards for secret missions in Pokémon TCG Pocket
Completing all of these secret missions in Pokémon TCG Pocket requires you to collect certain types of cards from one group. Currently, players have only seven secret missions, but with future game updates and new Booster Packs, there are bound to be more secret missions to complete.
Genetic Apex Museum 1 (Charizard)

Read more
The best open-world games on Switch
Link flying through air in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Even when the system launched, the Nintendo Switch was clearly the weakest console of the generation. While the best PS5 games and best Xbox Series X games were pushing graphics to the limit, Nintendo was more focused on delivering fun experiences you could play on your TV or in handheld mode. Despite its lack of raw power, which the Switch 2 addresses to some degree, it hasn't stopped the system from delivering amazing open-world games with vast landscapes to explore. Sure, they may not have the best graphics, but the simple fact that such massive experiences are playable on the Switch makes them technical marvels. These aren't watered-down experiences where it counts, which is the fun factor, so let's list off the best open-world games for the Switch you should be playing.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Read more