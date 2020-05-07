The best upcoming PS4 games

The PlayStation 4’s life cycle is slowly coming to a close, but that doesn’t mean players have nothing left to be excited about. In fact, 2020 includes some of the highest-profile releases we’ve ever seen for the console — with titles like The Last of Us Part II and Cyberpunk 2077 expected to launch over the next several months. If you’re not interested in picking up a PlayStation 5 yet, there are plenty of great current-gen games coming out that will keep you occupied.

Here are the most anticipated PlayStation 4 games scheduled to release in 2020.

Upcoming

The Last of Us Part II (June 19)

It’s been a long journey — wrought with delays and leaked footage — but the next chapter in Ellie and Joel’s story is set to release this June. The game picks up five years after the first, and the duo has settled down in a community of survivors up in Jackson, Wyoming. The peaceful respite doesn’t last long, however, and Ellie is soon thrown back into the wild.

Naughty Dog is taking its time with this one, making sure it’s a carefully crafted masterpiece that fans will enjoy. The Last of Us is one of the highest-rated PlayStation games of all-time, and the world is itching to see how the next installment fairs.

Elden Ring (June 30)

A collaboration between FromSoftware (developer of the Dark Souls series) and George R.R. Martin (creator of the Game of Thrones series), Elden Ring is gearing up to be a dark, complex, open-world role-playing game (RPG).

Sadly, that’s about all we know. The much-anticipated game has been tightly under wraps since being announced in 2019, and we are yet to see any gameplay footage. Hopefully, we get to see the game in action soon. Otherwise, we wouldn’t be surprised if this one got pushed back to the holiday season.

Ghost of Tsushima (July 17)

From the developers of Sly Cooper and inFAMOUS comes Ghost of Tsushima, an open world adventure that takes place in 1274 during the Mongol invasion of Tsushima Island. Players will control the so-called Ghost of Tsushima, a man who survives an attack from the Mongol army and vows to seek revenge.

Stealth is of utmost importance in this game, but if it’s more your style, you can still run straight up to your adversaries and engage in visceral swordplay. Players will master the “way of the Ghost” fighting style as they progress through the world, unlocking new abilities and skill sets along the way.

Marvel’s Avengers (September 4)

Things got off to a rocky start for Marvel’s Avengers, with a bit of backlash after revealing the character model designs. But once things were smoothed out, it quickly became one of this year’s must-play titles.

The narrative picks up long after A-Day, and the Avengers are once again assembled in order to save the world. It sounds like a typical superhero plot, but the action looks to be among the best we’ve seen in a Marvel game. Even those who aren’t fans of the franchise will find a lot to like when this brutal action title hits shelves later this year.

Cyberpunk 2077 (September 17)

Explore the dystopian Night City as the rogue mercenary V. Developed by the same folks as the popular Witcher games, Cyberpunk 2077 will include a tightly knit narrative, mature themes, and a massive open world to explore.

The game takes place exclusively in first-person, a decision that CD Projekt Red hopes will keep players grounded in the gritty world around them. So long as it doesn’t fall prey to another delay, we don’t have much longer to wait before we can cruise around Night City.

Unscheduled

Rainbow Six Quarantine

Taking the strategic gameplay seen in Rainbow Six Siege and adapting it for a more cooperative experience is the primary goal of Rainbow Six Quarantine. If you had a chance to play the limited-time Outbreak mode in Siege, you have a bit of an idea as to what you can expect.

Instead of tense 5v5 shootouts, the action plays out as a three-person co-op shooter. You’ll face off against enemies that have been infected with an unknown parasite as you try to clear each level and reach your goal. Quarantine is not yet available for pre-order, but you can find out more information about the game on its official website.

Gods & Monsters

Another open world adventure from the developers of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Gods & Monsters boasts some of the most unique graphics on the market. The world looks fantastic — thanks to a vibrant, oil painting aesthetic — and offers a bustling natural landscape to explore.

Players will battle mythical beasts using powers bestowed upon them by the gods of Olympus. Typhon, known as one of the deadliest monsters in all Greek mythology, has taken over the throne, and it’s up to the player to set things right. A price has not yet been set for Gods & Monsters, but more info is available on its website.

Windbound

A little bit Wind Waker and a little bit Minecraft, Windbound is an upcoming survival game that takes the best features from other titles and mashes them into one cohesive whole. The game starts with the main character, Kara, waking up on a seemly deserted island. As you explore the island and those surrounding it, you’ll discover that you’re far from alone.

Traveling between islands, crafting new tools, and discovering the lost mystery of the Forbidden Islands is at the heart of the experience. It’s all wrapped up in a graphical style reminiscent of Breath of the Wild, and hopes are high that it’s just as good. Stay up to date with pre-order information by checking out Windbound’s official webpage.

