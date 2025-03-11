best way to farm armor spheres in monster hunter wilds

Not only can you make some wicked-looking armor in Monster Hunter Wilds, but you can upgrade them as well by using Armor Spheres. If you want the best defense, you’ll want to upgrade your best armor as soon as possible.
Eventually, you’ll run out of Armor Spheres and need to hunt for them yourself. Also, once you enter High Rank, you’ll have a whole new selection of armor to upgrade. There are a few different ways to come by Armor Spheres in Monster Hunter Wilds, but only one farming method is the best.
How to farm Armor Spheres in Monster Hunter Wilds
The most lucrative method of farming Armor Spheres in Monster Hunter Wilds is to defeat High Rank monsters and smelt extra monster materials for Armor Spheres. Once you make it to Azuz in the main campaign, you’ll eventually unlock the Smelting Foundry. This will allow you to turn monster parts into Armor Spheres. As you tackle the same monsters over and over again, you’ll start to collect an overabundance of materials. When you don’t need them anymore, take them to the Smelting Foundry so they can become Armor Spheres.
Here’s the catch. Materials from tougher, High-Rank monsters will be worth a lot more Smelting Points. When visiting the Smelting Foundry, you’ll see a list of your materials and how many Smelting Points they’re worth. The higher the rank of the Armor Sphere, the more Smelting Points it requires just to make one. So if you want to create Advanced Armor Spheres, start getting High Rank monster materials.
As you can tell by the list, a normal Quematrice Scale is only worth one Smelting Point. But a Quematrice Scale+ from High Rank is worth 30 points. The difference is staggering, so partaking in Field Surveys and other quests that grant you extra monster materials as rewards is worth it. A trick you can use to get even more materials than normal on a hunt is to use a Lucky Voucher.
As your daily login bonus, you get one Lucky Voucher. You can only hold five at a time, but toggle it during a hunt, and you’ll earn some extra rewards by the end of it. This means you’ll get even more monster materials to use in the smelter for more Armor Spheres.
If you don’t like this method, there are a few other ways you can farm Armor Spheres:
- Completing Quests: Some quest rewards grant you Armor Spheres, so keep an eye out for them in the rewards list before going on a hunt.
- Completing Limited Bounties: Check your Limited Bounties often, as you can collect Armor Spheres from them, and they have a time limit for completing.
- Completing Event Quests: Besides your typical quests, there are time-limited Event Quests that will be available for a few days. These may grant you Armor Spheres upon completion.