The best Zelda spinoff games

The debate over the best Zelda games may never end. Some love the more focused 2D adventures, while others prefer the more open-world 3D games. However, there are a lot more games in the Zelda universe than the traditional games. Much like Mario spinoffs, Zelda has a wide range of spinoff games that break the traditional formula of entering dungeons, solving puzzles, and beating bosses. Some might have some of those familiar elements but tend to approach them from a more fresh perspective. We usually only get one, maybe two, games in the Zelda timeline every console generation, so why not dive into some of the best Zelda spinoffs while we wait for the next upcoming Switch game?

Freshly-Picked Tingle's Rosy Rupeeland Play 80% 80% Platforms Nintendo DS Genre Adventure Developer Vanpool Publisher Nintendo Release September 02, 2006 Of all the Zelda characters to get a spinoff game, who would’ve thought it would be Tingle? In fact, this odd little man has multiple, but Freshly-Picked Tingle’s Rosy Rupeeland is the best. This game is somewhat close to a mainline game in that it is a 2D adventure but with a bigger focus on getting as many Rupees as possible to build a tower. You can explore several dungeons across the game’s world where you will fight enemies, do a little puzzle solving, collect items, and fight bosses. Combat, though, is where things are very different. Instead of directly commanding Tingle to attack, he and his opponent clash automatically and all the player can do is mash the DS screen to cheer Tingle on. Freshly Picked - Tingle's Rosy Rupeeland English Trailer

My Nintendo Picross: The Legend of Zelda Twilight Princess Play 73% 73% Platforms Nintendo 3DS Genre Puzzle Developer Jupiter Corporation Publisher Nintendo Release March 31, 2016 Okay, sure, this is borderline a Zelda game but My Nintendo Picross: The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess is still great. If you don’t know Picross, it is a fantastic puzzle game where you determine which spaces on a grid should be filled in or left blank based on number clues on each row and column. As you fill in the squares, you will eventually create an image — in this case one themed around Zelda. It sounds complicated if you’re new, but it is very simple and incredibly addicting and stimulating. Picross is one of the best puzzle games , so adding in a Zelda element, no matter how minor, only makes it better. [MN Picross: Zelda Twilight Princess] First Look

The Legend of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes Play 65% 65% Platforms Nintendo 3DS Genre Platform, Puzzle, Hack and slash/Beat 'em up, Adventure Developer Grezzo, Nintendo EPD Production Group No. 3 Publisher Nintendo Release October 22, 2015 While we liked the idea behind Tri Force Heroes, it didn’t live up to its potential. This wasn’t the first time the series dabbled with multiplayer , but made each Link unique in terms of their abilities based on what outfit they wore. It also featured a totem pole mechanic to force cooperation to navigate dungeons. The only real issue with the game is that the AI options for single-player are very lacking and playing with random players is a roll of the dice. If you do have two other friends to play with, though, it is almost as good as a mainline 2D entry but with friends. The Legend of Zelda Triforce Heroes; E3 Trailer

The Legend of Zelda: Four Swords Adventures Play 70% 70% Platforms Nintendo GameCube Genre Adventure Developer Nintendo EAD Software Development Group No.3 Publisher Nintendo Release June 07, 2004 The original co-op Zelda game, Four Swords Adventures gave us four Links in one game. Unlike Tri Force Heroes, each Link is identical but the game follows a much closer structure to something like A Link to the Past. The game is broken up into episodes featuring eight worlds to explore and a boss to beat. While it was a huge investment to get all set up, having four players using their Game Boy Advance s hooked up to a GameCube to experience this game is well worth the effort. However, you can always play it solo and still have a blast. The Legend of Zelda: Four Swords Adventures Gamecube Trailer

Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring the Legend of Zelda Play 74% 74% Platforms Nintendo Switch Genre Music, Adventure Developer Brace Yourself Games Publisher Nintendo, Spike Chunsoft Release June 13, 2019 Nintendo is very careful with its IP, so learning that it was willing to let an indie team build a game in the Zelda universe was almost unheard of. We knew the team behind Crypt of the Necrodancer was talented, and it proved it once again making Cadence of Hyrule. This is essentially a spinoff of both franchises, taking the gameplay style of moving and attacking on the beat and setting it in Hyrule with Zelda and Link as the leads. With so many iconic tracks to pull from, this was the perfect marriage that we never knew we needed until we got it. All About Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Ft. The Legend of Zelda - Nintendo Switch