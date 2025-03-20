The best Zelda spinoff games

The debate over the best Zelda games may never end. Some love the more focused 2D adventures, while others prefer the more open-world 3D games. However, there are a lot more games in the Zelda universe than the traditional games. Much like Mario spinoffs, Zelda has a wide range of spinoff games that break the traditional formula of entering dungeons, solving puzzles, and beating bosses. Some might have some of those familiar elements but tend to approach them from a more fresh perspective. We usually only get one, maybe two, games in the Zelda timeline every console generation, so why not dive into some of the best Zelda spinoffs while we wait for the next upcoming Switch game?