The best Zelda spinoff games

Even though the best Xbox series X games come in all genres, it still has a strong reputation as being the shooter box. There's no denying that it has an especially strong lineup of amazing FPS games, with hero shooters being a standout subgenre that only seems to be getting more popular over time. These titles differentiate themselves by giving each player more ways to express themselves in battle beyond which weapon they choose. Not only does this create much more interesting encounters and emergent moments in every match, but it also makes the genre more accessible to players who might not be as accurate or quick as others. That, combined with near universal cross-platform support, makes hero shooters an easy genre to get together with friends in to play casually or competitively. These are the top hero shooters you should be playing right now.

We will continue to update this list with all the upcoming Xbox Series X games that manage to impress us.