Rage 2 PC requirements are steep, so play it on this custom Dreamcast instead

Aaron Mamiit
By

Bethesda has revealed the system requirements for the PC version of Rage 2, and, for those who find them to steep, a raffle that has a custom Sega Dreamcast that can play the game up for grabs.

The developer uploaded the Rage 2 PC requirements on a support page. The minimum requirements are:

  • Processor: Intel Core i5-3570 or AMD Ryzen 3 1300X
  • Graphics: Nvidia GTX 780 3GB or AMD R9 280 3GB

Meanwhile, the recommended requirements are:

  • Processor: Intel Core i7-4770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X
  • Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1070 8GB or AMD Vega 56 8GB

In both setups, Rage 2 will require an OS of Windows 7, 8.1, or 10; memory of 8GB of RAM; 50GB of available space; and a persistent broadband internet connection.

The Rage 2 system requirements are quite demanding, so some PC players might have to upgrade their rigs just to play the highly anticipated first-person shooter.

Some gamers looking forward to the game, meanwhile, may want to try their luck in a raffle to win a custom Dreamcast that can run Rage 2.

The custom Dreamcast, of course, is not the same as the console that was launched in Japan over 20 years ago. It is actually a PC with a Dreamcast shell, with HDMI input.

To join the Rage 2 Custom PC Sweepstakes, gamers will not need to purchase anything. To secure an entry, they will just need to follow the game’s official official Twitter account and retweet the sweepstakes tweet. The winner will be randomly chosen on May 6.

Rage 2, developed by Avalanche Studios and iD Software, will be released on May 14 for the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The upcoming first-person, post-apocalyptic shooter features combinable abilities, customizable weapons and vehicles, a variety of biomes to explore, and several factions to interact with.

Rage 2 will come with two special versions. The biggest draw of the collector’s edition is the Ruckus the Crusher Talking Head, which talks and sings when its motion sensor is triggered. The deluxe edition, meanwhile, will come with the Rise of the Ghosts expansion, DOOM‘s iconic BFG, and the Cult of the Death God exclusive mission, among other bonuses.

One of the most important features of Rage 2 is the lack of microtransactions, unlike other popular games such as Red Dead Redemption 2, Devil May Cry 5, and Mortal Kombat 11 that have in-game currency which may be bought with real money.

