 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Bioshock 4 rumors: everything we know so far

By
BioShock promo art featuring the menacing Big Daddy in their armored suit.
Bethesda / 2K Games

When Bioshock came out in 2007, it blew expectations out of the water. Not only did it introduce us to the memorable world of Rapture deep below the sea, but it pulled off one of the most shocking plot twists in gaming history. The sequel stuck to the same setting, but Infinite once again invited us to a brand new dystopia floating in the clouds. Similar to Assassin’s Creed, these games have become defined by their settings, which is why we have all been eagerly awaiting the next entry to see what fantastic space we would be exploring. While original creator Ken Levine has moved on to Judas, 2K has had Cloud Chamber Studios working on a new entry since 2019. That’s a long time, but we still have a lot of questions that need answering. Would you kindly explore everything we know about Bioshock 4 with us?

Release date speculation

A BioShock player shooting at a Big Daddy.
Bioshock

Neither 2K nor Cloud Chamber has committed to a release date for Bioshock 4. The latest unofficial update was spotted on LinkedIn by GamesRadar. Senior cinematic designer Jeff Spoonhower posted the follwoing: “The Bioshock team at 2K Cloud Chamber is ramping up! We have many positions open across a variety of disciplines including art, animation, engineering, design, narrative, and production.”

Recommended Videos

This implies the game was only in a preproduction stage up until this point, so we probably have to wait another two to three years before Bioshock 4 is fully complete.

Platforms

Bioshock Infinite
Bioshock Infinite

Based on the game entering a full production cycle in 2024, we feel it is safe to say that Bioshock 4 will be a current-gen exclusive, meaning PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Leaks and rumors

Elizabeth holding a lighter.
2K

No official trailers or screenshots of Bioshock 4 have been released to tease our appetites. However, one leaked screenshot has appeared online that appears to show a build of the game, and it features a weapon, UI elements, and some sort of glowing tower. MP1st, who obtained the image, claims it comes from a visual effects artist at 2K who took it from a 2021 demo build. If true, there is a good chance a lot of elements have changed.

Even prior to this leaked shot, there were two strong rumors regarding Bioshock 4‘s setting. The most substantial is that the game will take place in a 1960s-era city in Antarctica called Borealis. Not much else was mentioned here except that the game would somehow connect the prior games in the series.

Another bit of speculation suggests the game will be, or at least at one time was planned to be, open world. This comes from yet another job posting spotted by PCGamesN that, at the time, called for “someone who can weave impactful, character-driven stories in an open world setting.” This would be a big departure from the linear structure the series has stuck to thus far.

Gameplay speculation

Bioshock Infinite
2K

The one constant element between the Bioshock games has been its gameplay. While there will certainly be new additions and mechanics, we suspect the core of Bioshock 4 to focus on first-person shooting and powers. What form these powers take, and how they are justified in that setting, remains to be seen.

Bioshock has also stuck to a linear structure with some occasional backtracking. If the leak about Bioshock 4 being open world is true, we suspect that means the entire city — whatever it ends up being — will be fully explorable from the start and not sectioned off as much. Our guess is that it will resemble the structure of something like Prey rather than attempt to be a massive sprawling game.

Preorder

Bioshock 4 is still heavily under wraps and likely won’t be ready for another couple of years. As soon as 2K and Cloud Chamber are ready to give us a release date and preorder info, we will keep you updated.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
Key art for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

Every new Zelda game feels like an event, and yet Nintendo managed to keep a new mainline entry hidden almost all the way up until its release. The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is not the size and scale as the 3D entries like Breath of the Wild or Tears of the Kingdom -- it's actually the long-awaited continuation of Zelda's 2D titles. The last game we got in this style was 2019's Link's Awakening, which was a remake of the 1993 Game Boy title.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom caught the attention of everyone at the June Nintendo Direct where it was announced for many reasons, chief among them being Zelda taking on the starring role instead of Link. The perspective and style might look familiar, but there's a lot to learn about Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom before you jump back into Hyrule.
Release date
Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom will be released on September 26, 2024.
Platforms

Read more
Frostpunk 2: release date, trailers, gameplay and more
A city in Frostpunk 2.

Winter, or should we say Frostpunk 2, is coming. The sequel to one of the most brutal takes on the city-building genre has been cooking for a long time, and fans have been eagerly anticipating any scrap of news about this chilling title. The original was one of the few games to mix survival and city simulation elements together, all wrapped up in a frozen backdrop that made every decision harrowing. So come, sit by the warmth of the furnace, and learn everything we know about Frostpunk 2.
Release date

Frostpunk 2 will launch on September 20 after getting a two-month delay from its original date of July 25, 2024.
Platforms
As of the time of this writing, Frostpunk 2 is only confirmed to be coming to PC. However, the original game was also a PC exclusive before later being ported to console, so it is possible the sequel will follow a similar staggered release schedule.
Trailers
Frostpunk 2 Announcement Trailer

Read more
Visions of Mana: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
Val glowing while holding a sword.

After 15 years, the next mainline entry in the cult classic Mana series has finally been revealed. Starting out as Mystic Quest or Final Fantasy Adventure in the West, the Mana games stood apart thanks to their unique approach to inserting action into the JRPG formula. Since it has been dormant for so long, many fans had long given up hope for any form of sequel. The announcement of Visions of Mana has gotten older fans excited, but it shouldn't be ignored by those who have never touched a game in this series before. There's a lot to see and secrets to discover, so let's break down everything we know about Visions of Mana.
Release date
Visions of Mana will arrive on August 29, 2024.
Platforms

You can take part in this epic adventure on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. This is the first time the series has ever been on an Xbox platform.
Trailers
Visions of Mana | Announce Trailer

Read more