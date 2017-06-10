Leaked images indicate BioWare’s new IP will be shown at EA’s E3 conference

Why it matters to you Dylan is EA's answer to The Division and Destiny, and it's sure to be one of the publishers top priorities over the coming months and years.

EA’s E3 2017 conference is set to take place later on today, but there’s already confirmation of a major reveal that’s scheduled to be a part of the briefing. The long-gestating title codenamed Project Dylan will apparently be unveiled via a 45-second trailer.

The news broke on Twitter earlier today, when an image of EA’s conference schedule was posted by Wario64. It confirms that the reveal trailer will come directly after a segment showcasing the power of Project Scorpio with a demonstration of this year’s Madden NFL game.

Dylan is in development at BioWare Edmonton, and is rumored to revolve around the style of MMO-lite gameplay popularized by games like Destiny and The Division. It’s expected to have a sci-fi theme, but will likely be a brand new IP, rather than a spin-off from the studio’s other big space-adventure franchise, Mass Effect.

The popularity of Destiny demonstrates that there’s a frothing demand for action games with an emphasis on long-term character progression. Given the Activision and Ubisoft have already enjoyed great success fielding games in this flourishing subgenre, it stands to reason that a publisher with the heft of EA would want to jump on the bandwagon.

The leaked image also confirms that we’ll see a cinematic trailer for the new game from Josef Fares, the director of Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, according to a report from Gamespot. We don’t know a great deal about this particular project, other than that it’s entitled A Way Out, and that it’s in development at Hazelight Studios.

EA’s press conference is set to get underway at 12 p.m. PT — full details on how to stream the event can be found here. As well as the Dylan reveal, we’re sure to hear plenty more about Star Wars Battlefront II, as well as more details on the recently announced Need for Speed Payback.