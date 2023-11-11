The best gaming chair Black Friday deals you can shop now

If your chair is ripping apart or just plain not comfortable anymore, now is a great time to get a new one. As it turns out, Black Friday deals are in full swing, even though it is earlier than when we would traditionally start thinking about the shopping holiday. That means you can get tons of gaming chairs, including some of the best gaming chairs, for incredibly low prices. At this point, one deal is sticking out to us like a sore thumb. As a result, we’ll be putting extra attention on it during this article. However, if you want a more comprehensive list of great early Black Friday gaming chair deals, we’ve got them at the bottom.

Best gaming chair Black Friday deal

The blue AKRacing Core Series EX Gaming Chair is our favorite Black Friday deal so far, and for many reasons. To start with obvious factors, it is discounted by over 25%. You can get your blue AKRacing Core Series EX Gaming Chair for $280 today, while it would be $400 on a regular day. That’s a savings of $120. Another big factor is that it is an official Best Buy Black Friday deal, and is labelled as such. That gives us a ton of confidence in its price being the best price available.

But enough about economics, what makes the AKRacing Core Series EX Gaming Chair worthy of a mention beyond price? It’s a racing style gaming seat with a 180-degree recline and holds gamers up to 330 pounds, making it accessible and comfortable for nearly everybody. Similarly, its arm rests conform to nearly any body type with their 3D adjustability. This means that you can move them up, down, forwards, backwards, inwards, and outwards, giving you full control. Finally, the blue AKRacing Core Series EX Gaming Chair is made with soft but sturdy materials and contains movable head and lumbar support pillows. Overall, it is a very comfortable chair that is designed to please nearly anyone.

More gaming chair Black Friday deals we love

As nice as the blue AKRacing Core Series EX Gaming Chair is, it really is impossible to narrow our likes down to just one deal. Here are other great products we’ve found as we’ve searched through Black Friday’s finest:

