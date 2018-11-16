Digital Trends
Gaming

The best Black Friday Nintendo Switch accessory deals

Stock up on Switch accessories this week with these awesome Black Friday deals

Steven Petite
By

Nintendo isn’t known for offering the best of deals on Black Friday, but it’s still possible to find some great gear to complement the Nintendo Switch at discounted prices. As a hybrid home/portable platform with multiple controller options, there are a fair number of useful accessories that all Switch owners should consider buying. Whether that be an extra gamepad, a carrying case, or a spare charger, we’ve compiled the best Nintendo Switch accessory deals for Black Friday.

PowerA wired controllers

black friday nintendo switch accessory deals powera controller

If you want to play the Nintendo Switch with a traditional controller, you have to buy one separately. Nintendo has an expensive option in the Pro controller ($70). Thankfully, there are tons of third-party controllers available for much less. One of the more ubiquitous third-party Switch controllers is made by PowerA. On Black Friday, the PowerA wired controller will be $15 at Best Buy, which represents a 10 buck discount.


The cool thing about PowerA controllers is that they come in different colors and themes. You can even get a Super Mario or Zelda-themed controller. Since these controllers are wired, you can only use them in docked mode.

Buy it now from:

Best Buy

microSD cards

black friday nintendo switch accessory deals 64gb sd

The Switch comes with 32GB of onboard storage, but that will quickly run out if you download games with any frequency. Sooner or later, you’ll need a microSD card to expand your storage space. The Switch supports both microSDHC and microSDXC cards up to 2TB, but the largest available cards today top out at 512GB.

Headsets

black friday nintendo switch accessory deals astro headset

While the Switch doesn’t have a robust online service, the game audio always sounds better through headphones. Best Buy has the Breath of the Wild-themed Astro headset on sale for $42, a 40 percent savings. That’s a great headset at a really good price.

Buy it now from:

Best Buy

Cases

black friday nintendo switch accessory deals pdp starter kit

Best Buy has numerous Nintendo Switch carrying cases on sale for 40 percent off on Black Friday.

Chargers

black friday nintendo switch accessory deals charging kit

The Switch comes with one AC charging cord, but if you travel a lot, you probably don’t want to keep unplugging it from your entertainment setup. It’s always nice to have a spare AC charging option and/or a car charger. You also may want a charging station for Joy-Con, especially if you have more than the two that come with the console. Joy-Con controllers charge when connected to Switch in docked mode. But if you have four Joy-Con, this becomes a hassle.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The Best Black Friday Deals from Best Buy in 2018
Playstation character wall at E3 2018
Gaming

For the first time ever, PlayStation will be a no-show at E3

For the first time in the event's history, E3 2019 will not feature Sony or PlayStation. The massive event almost always features a lengthy press conference from Sony, often after all other major companies give theirs.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
fortnite week 8 challenges: all fish trophy locations
Gaming

Find a fish and get your boogie on with Fortnite's week 8 challenge

The Fortnite season 6 week 8 challenges have arrived as we near the end of this spooky season. The big free challenge this week is the Fortnite fish trophy challenge where you need to dance with different fishes. Here are all of the…
Posted By Cody Perez
target black friday deals 14819491211 525769fa19 k
Deals

All the Best Target Black Friday deals for 2018

The mega-retailer opens its doors to the most competitive shoppers at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 22, and signs indicate that the retailer means business this year. We've sifted through all of the deals, from consumer electronics to small…
Posted By Bruce Brown, Aaron Mamiit
htc vive hardware bundles box set hero
Virtual Reality

Think virtual reality is just for games? These awesome apps will change your mind

Virtual reality isn't all about gaming. Swim with turtles, paint in 3D, and immerse yourself in some unique experiences the platform has to offer with our curated list of the best VR apps.
Posted By Will Nicol
Fortnite Monopoly
Gaming

‘Fortnite’ gifts perfect for the video game fan in your life

Chances are someone on your holiday shopping list is a fan of Fortnite. As the most popular game on the planet, there are plenty of Fortnite-themed gift options available for purchase in stores and online. Here are the best ones we found.
Posted By Steven Petite
black friday deals 2011 best buy
Deals

The Best Black Friday Deals from Best Buy in 2018

We've been hard at work assembling all the best Black Friday deals Best Buy offers in 2018 and putting them in one place to save you time and money this holiday season. From laptops to TVs, game consoles to smart speakers and much more…
Posted By Georgina Torbet, AJ Dellinger
Gears of War 4 screenshots
Gaming

‘Gears of War’ designer Cliff Bleszinski says he’ll never make another game

Cliff Bleszinski, the game designer best known for his work on the Gears of War series, says he will never make another video game. His studio, Boss Key Productions, shut its doors earlier this year.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
BenQ EX3200R logo
Computing

HDR monitors are beginning to have an impact. Here are the best you can buy

HDR isn't the most common of PC monitor features and is often charged at a premium, but the list of available options is growing. These are the best HDR monitors you can buy right now.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
PlayStation 4
Gaming

Every rumor about the PS5, including a new game from Luminous Productions

PlayStation 5 rumors have been circulating for over a year now but there's still plenty we don't know. Here's everything you need to know about the PS5, including rumors about its release, specs, and games.
Posted By Will Fulton
nintendo vr reggie fils aime
Gaming

Nintendo and Microsoft say they’re all-in on E3 after Sony bows out of 2019 event

Shortly after Sony announced it will not participate in E3 2019 for the first time, Microsoft and Sony announced the show will go on as usual for each software giant. E3 2019 now presents a unique opportunity for Sony's major competitors.
Posted By Steven Petite
Gaming

The best PS3 games of all time

Choosing the right PlayStation 3 game can be a conundrum, especially when there are nearly 1,500 titles to choose from. Thankfully, we've rounded up the best games to have ever made it to the platform.
Posted By Brandon Widder
Gaming

Here's where Xur is and what he has for wares this week in 'Destiny 2: Forsaken'

The weekly vendor in Destiny 2: Forsaken always brings Exotic weapons and armor, some of the toughest loot to find in the game. Here's everything you need to know to track down Xur: Where he is, when he shows up, and what he's stocking.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Xbox One X review controller in front
Gaming

Microsoft is reportedly planning an Xbox One without a disc drive for 2019

Microsoft is reportedly planning to release a new Xbox One model without a disc drive in 2019. The console will be significantly cheaper than other Xbox One systems, including the Xbox One S.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
fallout shelter number one falloutsheltertopapp
Gaming

15 tips for keeping your vault-dwellers alive in ‘Fallout Shelter’

The wasteland can be an unfriendly place, if you don't know what you're doing. Here are 15 tips that will help your vault thrive in Fallout Shelter, including information on questing.
Posted By Will Fulton