Blizzard wants to see Diablo characters join fray in ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’

While Super Smash Bros. started out as a brawler featuring only characters under the Nintendo umbrella, the past two iterations of the popular series have boasted popular names from outside the Nintendo universe. And perhaps someday the ever-growing roster will feature a character or two from Blizzard. A couple high-level employees at Blizzard would very much like to see that as well, according to an interview with Game Informer.

Pete Stilwell, Blizzard senior producer, said his first choice would be Diablo. We have to agree with Stilwell here. The eponymous baddie in the action role-playing series would be an awesome addition to the Smash universe. Stilwell could see a lot of characters working in Smash Bros. beyond just Diablo. “Then if we had over time, eventually the heroes, go through all of them … or you could go really awesome and only have Deckard Cain.”

It would be pretty cool to see all the Overwatch heroes in Smash, although we wonder if people would get upset about Smash players using Hanzo as their main fighter. Deckard Cain, who provides sage wisdom throughout the Diablo series, would be an interesting choice to say the least. The mage isn’t necessarily known for his fighting ability in his old age, but maybe getting his nose out of a book and hopping into a scrum would do him some good. “He could just whack them with the cane or put them to sleep,” said, Joshua Wittge, Blizzard PR manager.

With Diablo III coming to Switch later this year, it seems that the lines of communication have reopened after a lengthy period of Blizzard games not appearing on Nintendo consoles. The last Blizzard game to launch on a Nintendo console, StarCraft 64, came out in 2000. Although we thought Blizzard did an admirable job porting the real-time strategy game, Blizzard decided to move away from console game development after its release. The studio returned to console game development in 2013 with Diablo 3 on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

Blizzard also mentioned that it would be cool to see Bowser and Pig Ganon in its own games. Yes, the prospect of Bowser in Diablo sounds supercool to us too, but it’s almost certain to never happen.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will launch with the largest roster in series history on December 7. Let’s hope that lengthy roster will eventually include a few sweet Blizzard characters.