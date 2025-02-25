Bloober Team is working with Konami on unannounced game

Today, Bloober Team — the Polish developers responsible for the Silent Hill 2 remake — announced it is continuing to work with Konami on another project, although the team gave no hints as to what that project might be.

Piotr Babieno, CEO of Bloober Team, wrote “Our collaboration with KONAMI has been incredibly fruitful, and the success of SILENT HILL 2 speaks for itself. By sharing knowledge and experience, we have been able to create high-quality production together. Of course, we can’t reveal too many details at this time, but we are confident that fans will be just as excited about our collaboration as we are. We can’t wait to share something truly special with players when the time is right.”

Neither Konami nor Blooper Team provided any indication about what this new game is, but it’s almost certainly part of the Silent Hill franchise in some way. Bloober Team is best known as a horror developer, having worked on Blair Witch, The Medium, Observer, and multiple other projects.

Considering Silent Hill is one of Konami’s best-known franchises, it’s unlikely Bloober Team would partner with the company for anything else. Fans have clamored for a remaster of the original game for a long time, but given Bloober Team’s track record, it would be interesting to see what it could do with a brand-new entry in the series.

There’s a lot we don’t know, but here’s what we do know. Konami will both publish and hold the rights to the game, whatever it ends up being, and it will be based on Konami’s IP. It’s unlikely to be a brand-new IP, either — although we could get behind a horror-themed Dance Dance Revolution.