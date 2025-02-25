 Skip to main content
Bloober Team is working with Konami on unannounced game

By
Pyramid Head wields a weapon in Silent Hill 2.
Konami

Today, Bloober Team — the Polish developers responsible for the Silent Hill 2 remake — announced it is continuing to work with Konami on another project, although the team gave no hints as to what that project might be.

Piotr Babieno, CEO of Bloober Team, wrote “Our collaboration with KONAMI has been incredibly fruitful, and the success of SILENT HILL 2 speaks for itself. By sharing knowledge and experience, we have been able to create high-quality production together. Of course, we can’t reveal too many details at this time, but we are confident that fans will be just as excited about our collaboration as we are. We can’t wait to share something truly special with players when the time is right.”

Neither Konami nor Blooper Team provided any indication about what this new game is, but it’s almost certainly part of the Silent Hill franchise in some way. Bloober Team is best known as a horror developer, having worked on Blair WitchThe MediumObserver, and multiple other projects.

James fighting a lying figure with a plank.
Konami

Considering Silent Hill is one of Konami’s best-known franchises, it’s unlikely Bloober Team would partner with the company for anything else. Fans have clamored for a remaster of the original game for a long time, but given Bloober Team’s track record, it would be interesting to see what it could do with a brand-new entry in the series.

There’s a lot we don’t know, but here’s what we do know. Konami will both publish and hold the rights to the game, whatever it ends up being, and it will be based on Konami’s IP. It’s unlikely to be a brand-new IP, either — although we could get behind a horror-themed Dance Dance Revolution.

Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
Silent Hill 2 remake players just discovered a huge secret
James Sunderland staring off to the side in Silent Hill 2.

One of the most confounding additions to the Silent Hill 2 remake are the Polaroid photos you find throughout the game. They're abstract, often depicting blurry close-ups of things like flowers, footprints, dirty walls, and other hard to dentify objects. They work as a collectible, but the game doesn't offer an explanation. However, one Reddit user seems to have cracked the code. Not only do they feature a secret message, but it seems to confirm a longtime fan theory about the nature of Silent Hill and protagonist James Sunderland's story.

A post on the Silent Hill subreddit by user DaleRobinson breaks down the actual code hidden across each photo. If you look at the numbers on the back of each photo and line them up in numerical order, you'll spot a pattern. Each photo has up to six subjects. If you count the letters based on the number of objects, record a letter. Go through all 26 and it'll spell out a message: "You've been here for two decades."

What’s new in November 2024: 7 games to keep an eye on
Luigi in Mario & Luigi: Brothership.

Assassin's Creed Shadows may have been delayed to next year, but November is no slouch when it comes to new games. We're getting sequels to some fantastic games like S.T.A.L.K.E.R. and The Case of the Golden Idol, new games in series like Mario & Luigi, Horizon, and Microsoft Flight Simulator, and more. While not quite as densely packed as a busier-than-usual October, some late game-of-the-year contenders certainly have a chance to pop up over the next month.

With so many games are coming out every week nowadays, that can be a lot to sift through. To help, I'm kicking off the month by spotlighting seven upcoming video games that should be on your radar. Pick these up, and they should round out your game library and backlog as we head into 2024's holiday season.
Mario & Luigi: Brothership (November 7)
Mario & Luigi: Brothership – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch

Valve finally fixed a Team Fortress 2 bug 17 years after launch
The Scout shocked standing above a table, with the Heavy and Soldier standing behind him.

It might not be a huge performance fix, but Valve made an impactful change in the latest Team Fortress 2 update: Making sure Scout put on the correct pants.

Buried a bit in the latest update's patch notes, released on Thursday, is a bullet point that says, "Fixed BLU Scout using the incorrect team color pants." This might not seem like a big deal, but Scout on the BLU team has been wearing the wrong pants for 17 years.

