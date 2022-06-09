Bloober Team’s next game is Layers of Fears, not Silent Hill

Bloober Team, best known for its psychological horror games, has announced Layers of Fears, which will launch in 2023. The developer revealed the game during Summer Game Fest 2022 with a horrifying new trailer accompanying the announcement.

You can watch the trailer below:

Layers of Fears is the third installment in the series, serving as a follow-up to 2019’s Layers of Fear 2. It will feature the same first-person gameplay from previous installments, with a focus on narrative instead of combat and action. Bloober Team announced it will be created using the Unreal Engine 5. The game will come to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, leaving the previous generation of systems behind.

Bloober Team has garnered success with its recent horror games including Observer, Blair Witch, and The Medium, and it seems the developer isn’t planning on venturing into new genres anytime soon.

While the news itself about the upcoming Layers of Fear sequel is not surprising, many had hoped for an announcement of the long-rumored Silent Hill 2 remake, which was reportedly in development at Bloober Team. Earlier in 2022, Bloober Team and Konami had entered a “strategic cooperation agreement,” with the goal of producing “games from existing and new IPs.”

In May 2022, multiple sources stated that a Silent Hill 2 remake was, indeedm in development, and would feature “reworked puzzles,” “new endings,” and that it would be a “timed PlayStation console exclusive.” It’s possible this is still the case, but for now, Bloober Team evidently isn’t ready to share anything just yet.

If this supposed Silent Hill 2 remake does come to fruition, it will mark the first entry in the series since 2012’s Silent Hill: Book of Memories, which launched for the PS Vita.

