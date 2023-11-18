 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best board game Black Friday deals: Azul, Splendor, and more

John Alexander
By
The game Wingspan being played.
.

Though there are plenty of ways to play board games online at little to no cost, pulling out a board and feeling the tokens, dice, and cards in your hands is great from time to time. Unfortunately, the real deal is also quite expensive. Black Friday deals are everywhere now, though, and board games are not exempt from prices dropping. Here are the deals that we love on the games that hobbyists keep returning to again and again.

Best board game Black Friday deals under $25

Board game close up featured image
Unsplash

If you’re heavily into board games, you might think that anything under the $25 mark is best reserved for a light snack before the main game begins. With Black Friday deals here, however, that isn’t necessarily the case. We’ve got fun, casual-competitive party games like Codenames as well as some heavy hitters like Splendor, a game of strategic collection. One game that might stick out in the mix, however, is Cat in the Box, a “quantum” card game where the exact card you play isn’t decided until… after you play it? At these prices it is worth grabbing as something new, especially if you already have these other familiar favorites:

  • Codenames —
  • Cat in the Box Deluxe Edition —
  • Azul —
  • Splendor —
  • Tokaido —

Other board game Black Friday deals we love

Ark Nova board game box and contents.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

The following games cost more than $25, even after Black Friday magic has been applied. Games in this category are nearly always heavy hitters that you’ll need to bring to the table several times before getting a good grasp of the strategy. In other words, they take a while to master. Of the best deals available we see the popular nature-themed “chickens” of Cascadia and Ark Nova next to their, somewhat literal, “egg” of Wingspan. However, we also want to include other themes of games, such as Space Base, an outer space themed game which plays out in a way that feels like a board game equivalent to auto-battler video games.

  • Cascadia —
  • Space Base —
  • Wingspan with Swift Start Pack —
  • Kingdom Builder —
  • Ark Nova —
Don't Miss:

For a more complete list of Black Friday board game deals, you can tap the button below, where you’ll be transported to Amazon’s Black Friday and their collection of board game deals.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
Best Lenovo laptop Black Friday deals: Chromebooks, gaming laptops, and more
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i on a desktop surface outside.

Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands, so you should never pass up a chance to enjoy savings when buying one of its devices -- whether it be Chromebooks, student laptops, office laptops, or gaming laptops. Fortunately, discounts are plenty with this year's Black Friday deals, so even if you're on a tight budget, you'll surely come across an offer that's perfect for you. There may not be enough time for you to go through all of the retailers' websites though, so to help you make your decision on what to buy, we've rounded up our favorite Black Friday laptop deals below. All of the deals below are currently through Lenovo's site, but you can find other good deals, even on Lenovo, in the Best Buy Black Friday laptop deals and Amazon Black Friday deals.
Best Lenovo laptop Black Friday deals

Lenovo laptops can be very affordable or expensive, depending on the performance that they provide. That means no matter your needs and how much you're willing to spend, there's a device that will be perfect for you. We're not sure how much time is remaining for you to be able to pocket these savings though, so you should check our laptop buying guide to figure out what you need from the Lenovo laptops that are on sale for Black Friday.

Read more
LEGO Black Friday deals: Save on Technic, Star Wars, Marvel, and more
Lego version of the International Space Station

Who doesn't love LEGO? If you're looking for the perfect gift for your kids or yourself, you can save some money during LEGO Black Friday deals. We've pulled some of our favorite options from the most popular LEGO sets, including Marvel, Star Wars, Technics and Speed Champions. There are also some generic sets at the bottom. Most of these are part of the massive Walmart Black Friday LEGO sale, so check that out too. While there are early Black Friday deals, they may not last until the actual shopping event. If you see something, you should grab it today.
Black Friday LEGO Marvel deals

The LEGO and Marvel collaboration has brought joy to children for years now. If you want a cheap way to collect figures from your favorite Marvel comics, movies and TV shows, LEGO sets are a great place to start. Below we've pulled some cheap sets that include adult-focused sets like the Infinity Gauntlet and full-size action figures as well as some kid-friendly sets that focus on a mini-fig with some scenery.

Read more
Walmart Black Friday deals: The best offers you can shop now
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Walmart Deals

With so many Black Friday deals already under way, it can be tough to keep on top of everything. Walmart has dozens of different awesome deals so we've narrowed things down to the best Walmart Black Friday deals currently available. There's a little bit of everything here with discounts on TVs, headphones, laptops, coffee makers, and much more. The retailer is also having a massive Black Friday Lego sale. Whatever you're considering buying, keep reading while we take you through some great options.

Other retailers have started early too, so check out Amazon Black Friday deals and Best Buy Black Friday deals.

Read more