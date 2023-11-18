Though there are plenty of ways to play board games online at little to no cost, pulling out a board and feeling the tokens, dice, and cards in your hands is great from time to time. Unfortunately, the real deal is also quite expensive. Black Friday deals are everywhere now, though, and board games are not exempt from prices dropping. Here are the deals that we love on the games that hobbyists keep returning to again and again.

Best board game Black Friday deals under $25

If you’re heavily into board games, you might think that anything under the $25 mark is best reserved for a light snack before the main game begins. With Black Friday deals here, however, that isn’t necessarily the case. We’ve got fun, casual-competitive party games like Codenames as well as some heavy hitters like Splendor, a game of strategic collection. One game that might stick out in the mix, however, is Cat in the Box, a “quantum” card game where the exact card you play isn’t decided until… after you play it? At these prices it is worth grabbing as something new, especially if you already have these other familiar favorites:

Other board game Black Friday deals we love

The following games cost more than $25, even after Black Friday magic has been applied. Games in this category are nearly always heavy hitters that you’ll need to bring to the table several times before getting a good grasp of the strategy. In other words, they take a while to master. Of the best deals available we see the popular nature-themed “chickens” of Cascadia and Ark Nova next to their, somewhat literal, “egg” of Wingspan. However, we also want to include other themes of games, such as Space Base, an outer space themed game which plays out in a way that feels like a board game equivalent to auto-battler video games.

For a more complete list of Black Friday board game deals, you can tap the button below, where you’ll be transported to Amazon’s Black Friday and their collection of board game deals.

