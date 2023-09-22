Board games offer a fantastic way to bond with family and friends or just have some fun away from modern electronics and screens. Let’s be honest, every once in a while, we all need a digital detox. But whether you have a big game night planned or you’re just pulling out some board games during your downtime, you’ll need to be prepared, and that’s a fact. You’ll need a few great games on hand for when the time arises, and if you’re building a collection already, well, there may be a few games you have yet to add. If that applies to you, listen up because Amazon is hosting a massive sale on board games starting today, with over 5,000 options included. It would be impossible to cover every game that’s discounted, so we highly recommend browsing the sale for yourself. However, we will call out a few of our favorites and some popular games that have stellar prices. Go ahead and skim through the sale if you’re ready, or keep reading for a more detailed breakdown.

Why you should shop Amazon’s board game deals

It’s not a stretch to say that this Amazon board games sale is massive. It absolutely is, and there’s something here discounted for everyone. If you like the greats like Monopoly, Battleship, or Clue, you’ll find it. There are even alternate versions of , for example. Or, for Middle Earth fans, there’s always .

But diehard board game fans are going to want something new and unique. Don’t worry, there’s plenty of that available too. , , and are all here — and multiple versions of them, too. You might also be interested in games like , discounted by $11 down to $44 — normally $55.

One game in particular that caught our eye, although not necessarily because it’s popular, is Hasbro and Avalon Hill’s . It’s a timely discount with the Baldur’s Gate 3 release recently behind us. Normally $56, the board game version is just $41 right now — saving you about $15. It’s a narrative board game with endless replayability that also gets you away from your desktop or PS5, wherever you’re playing Baldur’s Gate these days.

Seriously, we could continue waxing poetic about all of the games included in this sale. , , , , they’re all here. Go take a look for yourself, especially if there’s a board game you’ve been wanting for a while but were waiting on a big sale like this to buy.

