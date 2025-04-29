 Skip to main content
Borderlands 4 is coming sooner than expected, with a State of Play tomorrow

By
Borderlands 4
Gearbox

You don’t have to wait long to dive back into the zany chaos of Borderlands 4 — Gearbox Software and 2K Games just announced the release date has been moved forward by two weeks to September 12, and that Sony will host a State of Play at 2 PM PT tomorrow dedicated entirely to the upcoming game.

According to the social media announcement, the State of Play will air at 2PM PT/5PM ET and feature “over 20 minutes of new weapons, abilities, missions, and more.” Gearbox Software didn’t provide a reason for moving up the release, but it did state that the decision comes after “careful consideration” and “a lot of meetings, playtesting, and incredible development work.”

Fans have suggested the move might be due to the expected release of Grand Theft Auto 6 around that same timeframe. While it doesn’t have an official release date yet, the rumor mill says the expected late fall release of Grand Theft Auto 6 prompted 2K Games to move the launch of Borderlands 4 up to avoid overlapping with what is possibly the most-anticipated game of 2025.

STOP SCROLLING! We’re trying to make the news cycle!!!

Borderlands 4 has a 💥 NEW RELEASE DATE 💥 Sep. 12, 2025! https://t.co/Xy0JMcz5X1 pic.twitter.com/iewKcAPpKb

— Borderlands (@Borderlands) April 29, 2025

Details about Borderlands 4 have been locked up as tight as the Vaults its characters search for, but we do know a few details. The game will launch on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, and Xbox Series, and it takes place on a new planet with a brand-new set of four characters to choose from. The State of Play tomorrow will be a good chance to get a sneak-peek at the gameplay and the world.

Borderlands 3 was the fastest-selling game in the franchise, and the sequel aims to perform even better. The series has garnered more mainstream attention after the launch of the Borderlands movie, but it wasn’t what you would describe as a positive response. Fans were disappointed in the movie for a variety of reasons.

Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
