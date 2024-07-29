Borderlands 4: rumors, release date speculation, and more

If it weren’t for the original Borderlands, the looter-shooter genre wouldn’t exist as we know it today. This hybrid RPG FPS from Gearbox not only introduced us to the wild and wacky world of Pandora and Vault Hunters but also the addictive loop of grinding for endless amounts of guns. The sequel was even better, perhaps one of the best video games of all time for some, but the third was a mixed bag. It managed to keep people playing thanks to plenty of DLC and being a great cross-platform game for co-op, but we’ve all been waiting for a fresh adventure on Pandora.

Borderlands 4 would be the next logical place to go, and that’s what all the rumors and hints are suggesting. Whether the idea of reuniting with Claptrap fills you with joy or dread, here’s everything we know about Borderlands 4 so far.

Before we start getting too excited to fill up our loot bags, understand that there is very little information about Borderlands 4 out there, and what is floating around may not even end up being true. We’ll make sure to be clear about what information has a source and what is our own speculation, and will be updating every part of this article as more official information comes out over the coming months and years.

Release date speculation

The last two games in the Borderlands universe were 2022’s Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and New Tales from the Borderlands. It hasn’t been since 2019, however, that we’ve gotten a proper mainline entry. That could still put a Borderlands 4 several years out if the team only began after 2022; however, Gearbox founder Randy Pitchford suggests otherwise.

In an interview with TheGamer, Pitchford stated: “I don’t think I’ve done a good enough job hiding the fact that we’re working on something. And I think people that love Borderlands are going to be very excited about what we’re working on … These are fuzzy words, but sooner rather than later, we’re going to be talking about what we’ve been working on, and I can’t wait.

The reference to Borderlands 4 not being a well-kept secret refers to a LinkedIn page where an employee listed both Borderlands 4 and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands 2 on their resume.

There’s a lot of ambiguity to Pitchford’s statement, but if all we get is an announcement before the end of the year, it could still be another two or more years before Borderlands 4 is actually finished. We will have to wait and see how much there is to show when that time comes to make an educated guess.

Platforms

If Borderlands 4 is indeed coming sooner than we think, it will certainly be on current-gen consoles. Even if it were as soon as 2025, we should be beyond the point where a game of this size and scale would be cross-gen so expect it to be only available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Trailers

We’ve got no footage of our future Vault Hunters just yet, but stay tuned.

Gameplay

It should be a safe assumption to say that Borderlands 4 will just keep building on the same formula the series has used since the first game. There will certainly be new Vault Hunters with new abilities, new guns, enemies, ultimates, vehicles, and more. Beyond that, it is too hard to say where the gameplay will evolve at this time.

Preorder

Once Borderlands 4 is revealed and has preorder information, we will be sure to let you know when and where to get your hands on it.