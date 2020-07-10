Bungie, the studio behind Destiny 2, is extending its rewards program with Twitch for four more months.

Destiny 2 players who are also Twitch Prime members are eligible for monthly rewards like exotic weapons and emotes. Past rewards include the SUROS Regime, Prometheus Lens, new Sparrows, new Ghosts, special weapon ornaments, and exotic ships.

“It’s been six months since Bungie and Twitch Prime joined forces as part of Twitch Prime Rewards,” Bungie said in a blog post announcing the news. “During that time, Destiny 2 players who have Twitch Prime memberships have benefitted by claiming some amazing rewards.”

To get the rewards, players need to link their Twitch Prime accounts to their Bungie.net accounts. Amazon currently offers a free trial of Twitch Prime if players don’t have it already. Once a player has linked accounts, they can log in to the game and visit Amanda Holliday in the Tower’s hangar to claim the new exotic gear.

The content is available in all game regions, and the offer can only be claimed once per account. Once the content is received, it is the player’s to keep, even if the free trial expires. Unfortunately, a player can’t claim past content. Also, if a player already owns one of the items, they can request a duplicate, but not for weapon ornaments and emotes. If they already own an ornament or emote, it won’t show up from Amanda Holliday.

The giveaway content is available all of the platforms that have Cross Save activated. If Cross Save hasn’t been activated, the rewards will be available on whichever platform is linked with the Bungie.net account.

Bungie.net accounts are currently available for PlayStation, Microsoft, Battle.net. Steam, and Stadia. To create an account, a player needs to have a valid Destiny character, and if they want to use the Bungie.net forums, the character needs to be at least at power 775.

Twitch Prime offers rewards for a multitude of games, including Red Dead Online, Doom Eternal, FIFA 20 Ultimate Team, and Grand Theft Auto Online. Last year, Twitch Prime members were eligible to receive a free year of Nintendo Switch Online.

Other Twitch Prime benefits include monthly subscription to channels, and the ability to save past broadcasts for 60 days instead of just 14, among other perks.

