 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Instead of Disco Elysium 2, ZA/UM is making a brand new espionage game

By
Artwork for C4 shows a torn head.
ZA/UM

Developer ZA/UM’s next game is C4, as brand new espionage game that received a cryptic teaser today. In a press pre-briefing before it’s announcement, ZA/UM confirmed that while the game builds on what the studio has done in previous games, C4 is not Disco Elysium 2.

C4‘s announcement comes over five years after the release of Disco Elysium, the RPG that propelled ZA/UM to stardom in 2019. While the studio had reportedly been working on a sequel to that game at some point, as well as a DLC, those plans changed amid a flurry of legal troubles and layoffs at the studio. Now, ZA/UM has revealed that it’s been working on an entirely new game.

Recommended Videos

So, what is C4? Its first teaser trailer doesn’t reveal too much. We get a cryptic monologue about spies over some surreal imagery. It doesn’t explain much, but it certainly seems to retain Disco Elysium‘s signature style.

PROJECT [C4] - Teaser Trailer

Digital Trends learned a bit more about the project in a press briefing ahead of its reveal. What we know for sure is that it’s an espionage game inspired by the works of John le Carré and Park Chan-wook. ZA/UM notes that the game doubles down on what the studio does well, but stressed that it’s a brand new game, not Disco Elysium 2. Players can expect another dialogue-driven RPG with tabletop elements, as encounters are determined through dice role.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The one other detail we did learn is that failure is a big part of C4. ZA/UM describes it as having a “fail forwards” mentality that rewards players rather than punishing them, much like Disco Elysium. The studio also stresses that its take on spies won’t be in the vein of James Bond. That’s all we have to go on for now.

C4 comes after years of trouble behind the scenes at ZA/UM. In 2022, the studio parted ways with several of the creative forces behind Disco Elysium, including designer Robert Kurvitz. That kicked off a complicated legal war between the former employees and ZA/UM. While that brewed, ZA/UM reportedly cancelled both Disco Elysium 2 and a DLC for the first game, codenamed X7. Last year, the studio laid off roughly a quarter of its staff, leaving its projects in limbo. In the fallout, three Disco Elysium spiritual successors have been announced at other studios.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Senior Gaming Editor
As Digital Trends' Senior Gaming Editor, Giovanni Colantonio oversees all things video games at Digital Trends. As a veteran…
The best hero shooters on Xbox
Roadhog and D.Va in Overwatch 2.

Even though the best Xbox series X games come in all genres, it still has a strong reputation as being the shooter box. There's no denying that it has an especially strong lineup of amazing FPS games, with hero shooters being a standout subgenre that only seems to be getting more popular over time. These titles differentiate themselves by giving each player more ways to express themselves in battle beyond which weapon they choose. Not only does this create much more interesting encounters and emergent moments in every match, but it also makes the genre more accessible to players who might not be as accurate or quick as others. That, combined with near universal cross-platform support, makes hero shooters an easy genre to get together with friends in to play casually or competitively. These are the top hero shooters you should be playing right now.

We will continue to update this list with all the upcoming Xbox Series X games that manage to impress us.

Read more
The best Mario characters of all time
The cast of Super Mario Party Jamboree.

We all know Mario, Luigi, Peach, Toad, and Bowser, but the best Mario games have expanded the cast of characters to a huge roster of friends and foes. Very few get their own games, but many do get invited to a few games of Mario Party or one of the many sports outings. Granted, even Mario's RPGs are light in terms of character building, but there are a few characters who manage to stand out with just a few lines or even just based on their designs. With over 30 years of games across console generations, we have looked back through to review and rank the absolute best Mario characters of all time.

The Mario franchise is not over, so there's always room for an upcoming Switch game to introduce a new character that breaks into this list.
10. Waluigi

Read more
Mario is still cool 40 years later, and Meghan Trainor knows why
Luigi and Mario looking at the camera with unamused expressions in The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Mario is officially over the hill. This year marks the 40th anniversary of Super Mario Bros's original release and Nintendo is rolling out the red carpet for Mario Day. In addition to launching a new Nintendo Switch OLED bundle, which comes prepackaged with Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and tasking Mario Kart 8 Deluxe fans with completing a million combined laps, Nintendo is inviting in some celebrities to help celebrate.

Among those on this year’s guest list is Meghan Trainor, the Grammy winning singer best known for hits like All About That Bass and Me Too. It’s an unlikely celebrity pairing from the outside, but one that’s meaningful to a singer who has grown up alongside the character and now finds Mario more important to her life than ever thanks to kids. In an interview with Digital Trends, Trainor reminded us why it’s so special to see Mario endure as a family-friendly icon across generations.

Read more