Call of Duty: Warzone season three kicks off with the return of a classic map

Main building in the downtown area of Verdansk in Warzone
Call of Duty

Call of Duty: Warzone fans, get ready to cheer: Verdansk is back for the start of season 3. The newest version of this classic map has been rebuilt from the ground up to balance all of the changes that have come to Warzone since Verdansk’s initial launch with the classic zone you remember.

The team says that “a great deal of work” has gone into creating as authentic an experience as possible while still implementing the necessary changes. They estimate that around 95% of the map remains the same as before; most of the differences lie in “light adjustments” and “quality of life improvements,” such as Metro Station entrances. There’s a separate Recon Tour Blog you can read that will show you how faithful a recreation this new version of Verdansk is.

The graphics have gotten a bump, with much of the map seeing small improvements. For example, the Fire Station has more detailed textures and much of the snow surrounding it has melted to reveal the dirt underneath. Much of Gora River is no longer frozen, but is instead filled with ankle-deep meltwater — and yes, that will change the sounds you hear as enemies wade through the waters. The draw distance has also been improved.

Warzone Verdansk
Overall, most of the changes made will create a more fair playing field. Some areas that could previously only be accessed by parachuting now have ladders, while other spots have received added cover.

Along with the return of Verdansk are several notable gameplay changes. Player speed has been slightly reduced to account for Omnimovement, and total player count has been upped to an impressive 150 players. Dropping with 30 more players in tow will make those initial engagements all the more hectic, especially since you can now fire your starting weapon while in freefall.

While many changes will be available at launch, other additions will be added throughout the season. Exterior ascenders aren’t available in the game right away (except in a few specific areas) but will be added over the course of season three in all the places you expect them to be.

Verdansk
Players will be eligible for rewards in the Return to Verdansk event, such as the Kilo 141 Assault Rifle, Kali Sticks, and more. Other freebies include the CR-56 AMAX Assault Rifle and the HDR Sniper Rifle.

Of course, new content often means saying goodbye to existing content, and that’s the case here. Urzikstan is going away, and Area 99 is being placed on hiatus for a while — but the way the blog post is worded makes us suspect it will return.

If you’re a battle royale fan, the start of Warzone’s next season is something you don’t want to miss. It’s sure to be chaotic in the best possible way while still preserving the nostalgia fans know and love.

