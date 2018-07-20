‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ zombie story brings back fan favorites

Digital Trends
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 isn’t launching with a traditional story mode, but developer Treyarch is including three separate Zombies campaigns to keep players busy. One of these, “Blood of the Dead,” is the game’s take on Black Ops II‘s “Mob of the Dead’ zombie map, and you can check out the story trailer right here.

“Blood of the Dead’ takes place in the San Francisco Bay Area as veteran characters Richtofen, Dempsey, Nikolai, and Takeo venture underneath the legendary Alcatraz prison to explore a secret laboratory.

In classic prison break fashion, the four heroes enter Alcatraz through a hole in a cell behind a poster, only to find the prison decaying and crumbling. Once they make it to the lab, they find another version of Richtofen who hands our Richtofen a book called the Kronorium before disappearing through a portal, and undead enemies quickly begin surrounding them.

The four attempt to make it through the portal before an undead riot-gear-wearing behemoth smashes it, and the team is stuck on the island with hundreds of very angry zombies ready to tear them limb from limb.

In addition to “Blood of the Dead,” Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will also include access to the campaign “IX,” which takes place in ancient Rome, as well as “Voyage of Despair,” set on the Titanic — the iceberg won’t be the only thing we have to worry about this time!

If you can’t get enough zombies, Activision has something special for you this year. The Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Mystery Box Edition” contains lithographs, patches, a Zombies comic, Zombies, FigPins, a zombie puzzle, a steelbook, and a “mystery box” that is one of the creepiest custom crates we’ve ever seen for a collector’s edition. It contains around a dozen skulls, many with glowing blue eyes. We’re sure whatever is locked inside is just lovely.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 releases for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on October 12. It will be the first game in the series to feature a battle royale mode, dubbed “Blackout,” which will contain a selection of classic characters and vehicles.

