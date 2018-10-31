Share

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is a great first-person shooter across all three of its modes, but there was one glaring omission compared to past titles: Gun Game. The weapon-swapping multiplayer mode was missing in action at launch, but developer Treyarch has since fixed that.

In a post on Reddit, Treyarch laid out all of the changes and additions introduced with the update and they include several different multiplayer modes. Aside from Gun Game, the update also adds “Chaos Domination,” which drastically reduces the amount of time you need to spend before capturing a zone, increases the score limit, and pumps up the player count to six per team.

Spawns have also been adjusted to be “safer” for those coming back after a death, with Treyarch saying it “adjusted spawn logic and spawn placement across the board.” At launch, you could occasionally spawn just feet from an enemy player, effectively leaving you defenseless.

The game’s battle royale mode Blackout has also undergone some changes in the update. There is now a 100-player solos playlist, after the limit for the mode was capped at 88, and armor has been weakened. It will now have more damage pass-through for areas with “damage multipliers” like the head or chest, which should cut down on the frustration of ambushing someone who then manages to escape.

Audio plays a crucial role in your battle royale success, and this has also be adjusted for Blackout. Your teammates’ footsteps will now be quieter than those on the enemy team, so it will be clearer when you’re about to get into a firefight and when you just have friends nearby. To make it easier to find a team, you can now also invite players who are online but not currently playing the game into your party.

These continued updates are crucial to maintaining player interest in Blackout, something rival battle royale games have often struggled to do. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 puts particular focus on the mode, as it is included in the game in the place normally occupied by a campaign.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.