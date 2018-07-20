Digital Trends
Gaming

Zombie campaigns in 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4' to support local split-screen play

Gabe Gurwin
By

With the introduction of the “Blackout” battle royale mode, Activision and Treyarch are pushing online play more than ever in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, but that doesn’t mean you won’t still be able to enjoy the game with a friend on the couch. Black Ops 4‘s Zombies campaign will still fully support local split-screen play.

Zombies director Jason Blundell shared the news with the PlayStation Blog during San Diego Comic Con, adding that bots will also be available to fight zombies alongside you — they will not, however, be able to solve puzzles, so you should still get the full Zombies experience when playing solo.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will provide players with more customization options than we’ve seen in past Zombies modes. You’ll be able to choose which perks will be available at a map’s “Altars” to fit your playing style, and it will now be possible to decline the weapon inside the Mystery Box in order to let a friend take it instead.

Blundell also touched on the team’s goal when designing the “Voyage of Despair” Zombies campaign, which takes place on the ill-fated Titanic instead of the towns and battlefields we’ve traditionally seen in the mode. Of course, we already know what happens to the ship.

“No longer confined to war-torn environments and grizzled soldiers, we can look at other places and events from history and scratch beneath the surface to explore ancient myths and legends in addition to the more modern ones,” Blundell added.

One of those “ancient myths” will take the action to Rome. “IX” might be the strangest campaign yet in Call of Duty Zombies, taking place hundreds of years before any other event in Call of Duty’s history. The last campaign included at launch is “Blood of the Dead,” inspired by the classic “Mob of the Dead” map. It’s set in the infamous Alcatraz prison and should be the perfect choice for those most interested in Treyarch’s recent Zombies campaigns.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 comes to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 12. A special “Mystery Box Edition” focused on the Zombies mode will also be available.

The best PlayStation 4 games
LG V40 ThinQ: Absolutely everything we know
