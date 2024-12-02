Black Ops 6’s ultimate Prestige awards are here, and they’re kind of bland

In Call of Duty, reaching a prestige rank is the ultimate goal for most players. Black Ops 6 gives players 55 levels to work through before they reach the first Prestige rank but takes things to the next level once that’s been achieved. You can Prestige 10 times, at which point you become a Prestige Master … with 1,000 levels to grind. Unfortunately, the rewards are the end of that grind can best be described as lackluster.
One player posted a screenshot to X depicting their accomplishment. If you’re asking how @Beamishhhhhhh managed to reach level 1,000 so quickly, it’s because they self-admittedly used a few Zombies exploits to get there. Heads up: We’re going to spoil the rewards below this image, so if you don’t want to know what you can get, here’s your warning to exit stage right.
1000 Unlocked #cod #nukesquad #mogged #CallofDuty pic.twitter.com/JPIAXDbU3O
— Beamishh (@Beamishhhhhhh) December 1, 2024
After you complete the time- and probably controller-consuming grind to Prestige Master 1,000, you’ll receive the Eric Samuels Operator, a PP-919 blueprint, a spray, and an emblem, as well as a Gobblegum pack.
A lot of fans are less than thrilled over the announcement. Eric Samuels, if you don’t already know, is a character in Black Ops 2 (and a potential reference to his presence in the next game), but more popular characters are unlocked just by reaching Prestige Master. There’s no need to grind 1,000 levels for it.
That said, if you’re a hardcore Call of Duty fan, the achievement is definitely brag-worthy. There’s a lot of content to work through, and the number of events and double XP tokens that can be obtained will help speed the process up.