Check out the trailer for ‘CODumentary,’ the unofficial Call of Duty documentary

Why it matters to you CODumentary is an independent documentary that looks at the success of the franchise and its impact on the video game industry

Devolver Digital films has released a trailer and announced a release date for CODumentary, a self-described “unofficial” documentary detailing the evolution of the blockbuster Call of Duty franchise over the past 15 years. The 93-minute feature will be available worldwide on Video On Demand and Steam on September 19, shortly followed by releases on iTunes, Xbox, Playstation, Google Play, MGo, TubiTV, Indie Reign, and the Indie Rights Vimeo Channel. Blu-Ray and DVD releases are also planned in the future.

The documentary was created in the U.K. by indie publisher Devolver Digital and helmed by producer and industry veteran Jonathan Beales. It was filmed across the United States and Europe over several years, and it even includes footage from the D-Day beaches. The film features interviews and recollections from fans, developers, pro gamers, and industry experts.

In a press release, Beales detailed some of the experiences he went through while writing, producing, and directing the film: “It’s been a great five-year journey and even though the documentary is centered on video games, the story is always about the human input and endeavor involved. The rich experiences of developing games, playing them, or waiting in line to buy them will always remain center stage.”

The series began in 2003 with Call of Duty, a World War II shooter released in a rather crowded field of similar games, but it soon ballooned into a juggernaut. To say the franchise has been a blockbuster moneymaker since that time is an understatement. With total sales exceeding $15 billion, there have been more than 25 games released, spanning 18 different platforms, and more than 250 million copies sold.

The series has lagged behind competitors as of late, but after excursions with black ops, zombies, and even a foray into outer space, the franchise will return to its roots in November 2017 with Call of Duty: WWII. If you want more details on the new game, here’s everything we know so far.

It’s not clear whether the film will delve into some of the many controversies that have swirled around the series over the past 15 years. However, Activision is not involved in the production at all, so let’s hope this upcoming documentary will examine the good, the bad, and the ugly of this landmark video game franchise.