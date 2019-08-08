Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile will come preloaded on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Gabe Gurwin
By
call of duty mobile loaded samsung galaxy note 10 cod br 01

Call of Duty: Mobile will bring the series’ classic first-person shooting gameplay to mobile devices for free when t launches later this year on both iOS and Android. If you want to play the game earlier, however, you’ll be able to do so on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and 10 Plus.

According to SamMobile, which attended the Samsung Unpacked event on August 7, Call of Duty: Mobile will come preloaded on all Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus phones. The Galaxy Note 10 is being released on August 23, meaning those who purchase the phone should get access to the game well ahead of others. A launch date for Call of Duty: Mobile has not yet been revealed, but the game is undergoing beta testing in select regions right now.

Samsung is trying to position the Galaxy Note platform as a legitimate contender for gaming, and the Play Galaxy Link feature  — which allows you to use your PC to run games remotely on your phone — is part of that. Microsoft and Samsung have increased their collaboration, and we’re anticipating something related to xCloud to also hit Samsung devices first.

Call of Duty: Mobile is a stand-alone, free-to-play game that features characters, modes, and weapons from the most popular games in the series, such as Black Ops and Modern Warfare. It will also include a battle royale component, though it will not be identical to the Blackout mode included in Black Ops 4.

There will be six classes to choose from in battle royale, 100 players per map, and the ability to revive teammates who then drop in from a cargo plane. Activision is clearly going after PUBG Mobile with the mode, just as it went after PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds proper when Blackout launched last year.

Of course, Call of Duty: Mobile isn’t the only game in the series due out this year. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is a semi-reboot of the sub-series featuring returning characters like Captain Price and an all-new story that touches on modern geopolitical issues and technology. It’s scheduled to launch on October 25 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Don't Miss

Microsoft's Project Scarlett: Everything we know about the next-gen game console
new galarian pokemon team yell shown in sword and shield trailer pokemonhangry
Gaming

New Galarian forms and Team Yell revealed in Pokémon Sword and Shield trailer

A new trailer for Pokémon Sword and Shield has shown off the game's latest additions, including a Morpeko Pokémon complete with a Hangry mode. Galarian versions of classic Pokémon are also coming.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
ps5 pre order available for 1000 on swedish website ps4 controller stock photo
Deals

Walmart drops prices on Sony PlayStation 4 Slims below $250 today

Despite rumors of Sony releasing a new PlayStation, the 1TB Sony PlayStation 4 Slim Gaming Console is still our platform of choice to enjoy some of the best video games today. Get it for only $250 on Walmart today.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
why we buy games twice on the nintendo switch mario kart lifestyle portability
Gaming

Hands cramped from holding the Nintendo Switch? Pick up one of these controllers

The Switch is the most versatile console around, and that means you might need a controller that's different from the norm. In fact, even the standard controller is a bit weird. Here are our favorite Switch controllers.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
red dead redemption 2 deal banner
Deals

Red Dead Redemption 2 for PS4 gets a hefty discount from Amazon

PS4 boasts of an incredible selection of games, and it is not surprising that Red Dead Redemption 2 made it to the top of the list. We even chose it as the best video game in 2018. Get it from Amazon or Walmart for only $39.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
fifa 20 biggest additions changes fifadribble
Gaming

The biggest changes and additions coming to FIFA 20 this year

FIFA 20 will be a much different game than we got last year, with new modes, the elimination of The Journey, big gameplay tweaks, and greater customization for your Career Mode team.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Loot boxes in different games like Fortnite, Rocket League, PUBG, Dota 2
Gaming

All 3 big console companies will require loot boxes to disclose odds of winning

Nintendo, Microsoft, and Sony are all planning to require game publishers to disclose the odds of winning prizes inside loot boxes. The decision comes as lawmakers consider banning loot boxes entirely.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
mclassic usb graphic processor play nintendo switch 4k consoles
Gaming

Play Nintendo Switch games in 1440p with the mClassic USB graphics processor

The mClassic is a plug-and-play device for your game consoles and PC that can boost graphical performance without any other modifications. It is compatible with just about everything, including retro systems.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
PlayStation 4
Gaming

The most common PlayStation 4 problems, and how to fix them

Just because the PlayStation 4 is a remarkable system doesn't mean that it's immune to the occasional hiccup. Lucky for you, we've vetted some of the bigger PS4 problems and found solutions for whatever might ail you.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
ps4 vs slim header
Gaming

PS4 vs. PS4 Slim: The more things change, the more they stay the same

Sony brought us the smaller, sleeker PlayStation 4 Slim as a replacement to the original console. But just how does it measure up? Our spec comparison will give you a detailed breakdown of both systems' hardware and power.
Posted By Steven Petite
the legend of zelda links awakening e3 2019 hands on link s
Gaming

Everything we know about Link's Awakening, including how to get its cute Amiibo

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening for Nintendo Switch is a modern reimagining of the classic Game Boy game that will surely help ease the wait for the Breath of the Wild sequel.
Posted By Steven Petite
pokmon sword and shield starters legendaries release date pokemondynamax
Gaming

Pokémon Sword and Shield for Nintendo Switch: Everything we know

Pokémon Sword and Shield will bring the mainline RPG experience to home consoles for the first time when it arrives on Nintendo Switch later this year. Here's everything we know so far, from starters to gameplay and much more.
Posted By Steven Petite
Gears 5 Kait Hero
Gaming

Everything we know about Gears 5, including the new Escape mode

The Coalition's second game in the Gears franchise drops the "of War" and will bring some big changes to Microsoft's flagship cover shooter. From story details to new game modes, here's everything we know about Gears 5.
Posted By Steven Petite
Xbox One X review logo
Gaming

Microsoft’s Project Scarlett: Everything we know about the next-gen game console

Microsoft is designing the successor to the Xbox One: Project Scarlett. Here is everything we know about the next-gen console, including its rumored release window and support for older Xbox consoles' games.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Fortnite season 10 week 2 challenges
Gaming

Grab a spray, pray, and tag some gas stations with this week's Fortnite guide

The biggest mission this week in Fortnite: Battle Royale tasks players to spray different gas stations. Here are tips on how to complete this mission and the locations for every gas station on the Battle Royale map.
Posted By Cody Perez