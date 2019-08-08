Share

Call of Duty: Mobile will bring the series’ classic first-person shooting gameplay to mobile devices for free when t launches later this year on both iOS and Android. If you want to play the game earlier, however, you’ll be able to do so on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and 10 Plus.

According to SamMobile, which attended the Samsung Unpacked event on August 7, Call of Duty: Mobile will come preloaded on all Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus phones. The Galaxy Note 10 is being released on August 23, meaning those who purchase the phone should get access to the game well ahead of others. A launch date for Call of Duty: Mobile has not yet been revealed, but the game is undergoing beta testing in select regions right now.

Samsung is trying to position the Galaxy Note platform as a legitimate contender for gaming, and the Play Galaxy Link feature — which allows you to use your PC to run games remotely on your phone — is part of that. Microsoft and Samsung have increased their collaboration, and we’re anticipating something related to xCloud to also hit Samsung devices first.

Call of Duty: Mobile is a stand-alone, free-to-play game that features characters, modes, and weapons from the most popular games in the series, such as Black Ops and Modern Warfare. It will also include a battle royale component, though it will not be identical to the Blackout mode included in Black Ops 4.

There will be six classes to choose from in battle royale, 100 players per map, and the ability to revive teammates who then drop in from a cargo plane. Activision is clearly going after PUBG Mobile with the mode, just as it went after PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds proper when Blackout launched last year.

Of course, Call of Duty: Mobile isn’t the only game in the series due out this year. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is a semi-reboot of the sub-series featuring returning characters like Captain Price and an all-new story that touches on modern geopolitical issues and technology. It’s scheduled to launch on October 25 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.