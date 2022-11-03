 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II: How to get A Crappy Way To Die trophy or achievement

Billy Givens
By

If there is one utterly inescapable thing about life, it’s that when you’ve gotta go, you’ve gotta go. That applies to soldiers as well, of course, as is the case with one unfortunate fellow in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. In order to obtain the “A Crappy Way to Die” trophy or achievement, you’ll need to shoot a hidden enemy that just so happens to be doing their business in a port-a-potty during a deadly shootout in the latter half of the game. In this guide, we’ll tell you in which chapter you can find the port-a-potty so that you can shoot the soldier inside and get the trophy or achievement.

Further reading

How to get A Crappy Way To Die trophy or achievement

The “A Crappy Way to Die” trophy or achievement is located in Chapter 12: Dark Water, and it requires you to shoot and kill an enemy within a port-a-potty. Luckily, you won’t have to progress too far into the level to reach the port-a-potty housing our predisposed victim, as it’s located very close to the beginning.

When the mission opens, head forward and through a door a bit to the left, then follow the path through here killing the first couple of enemies you encounter. Directly after this, you’ll link back up with your squad and begin slowly ascending some stairs. When you’re nearly at the top, look to the right across the gap to see two blue port-a-potties.

two blue porta-potties on an oil rig in the rain

Aim and fire into the port-a-potty on the left to kill the soldier inside. If you don’t do it fast enough, your team will kill him and you’ll miss out on the opportunity. When the pooping soldier is dead, you’ll earn the “A Crappy Way to Die” trophy or achievement. Yikes – as if he wasn’t regretting those chalupas enough already.

Editors' Recommendations

Is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II cross-platform?
Characters facing forwards in Modern Warfare II screenshot.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’s physical disc doesn’t actually include the game
Players in helicopter in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.
How long is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II?
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 guy with a gun
No Man’s Sky 4.0’s difficulty options make the space game feel new again
No Man's Sky warp drive
Electronic Arts and Marvel partner for three-game deal
Iron Man
Myst sequel Riven is getting a full remake from developer Cyan Worlds
Riven logo
A multiplayer Ghostbusters VR game is coming to PlayStation VR 2 and Meta Quest 2
Key art for Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord.
Cozy Grove developer Spry Fox joins Netflix as its sixth studio
Cozy Grove
Overwatch 2 removes Mei for at least 2 weeks due to ice wall exploit
Overwatch movie
Get Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II from GameStop with a little something extra
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 guy with a gun
Today’s best tech deals: Get a 75-inch TV for $580, and more
memorial day sales you can shop now 2020 early
The best upcoming Xbox Series X games: 2022, 2023, and beyond
A spacecraft in Starfield.
The best upcoming PS5 games: 2022, 2023, and beyond
Frey using magic in Forspoken.