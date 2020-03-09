Call of Duty: Modern Warfare‘s progression system can make it grueling to level up, but a bug takes things even further. Developer Infinity Ward is investigating an issue that doesn’t give experience to players after completing a multiplayer match.

The issue was discovered over the weekend, with Infinity Ward saying it provide further updates once it identified the cause. During this period, any online games that players participate in can be lost to the nether, at least if they value experience above playing the game for its own sake. The issue remains unresolved.

Update: We’re still investigating and working on a fix for this issue. We’ll keep you updated and thank you again for your patience. https://t.co/JcEz6Mgf90 — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) March 8, 2020

Players’ reactions to the announcement were mixed, and many are asking to have the experience retroactively added or to receive a double experience bonus once the problem was solved. A few complained that their premium Battle Passes were not properly tracking.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is no stranger to major bugs, either, with the game encountering crashing issues at launch. They could cause Xbox One X systems to completely shut down in the middle of multiplayer matches, though the issue appears to be largely fixed now. A cooperative mode bug also left Digital Trends without any enemies to fight before re-launching the mission, though this was resolved after reloading the mission.

The issues came just before Activision officially announced the free-to-play game Call of Duty: Warzone. A stand-alone experience, the 150-player game features an enormous map and a unique “gulag” system that gives players the chance to return to a match by killing another recently eliminated opponent. Along with battle royale, Warzone features a mode called Plunder that tasks teams with collecting cash, and the game supports three-player parties.

Warzone‘s Verdansk map features 300 points of interest and a variety of environments to make sections feel different from each other. As with Blackout mode in Black Ops 4, there are vehicles like helicopters and ATVs, and just like in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, the game supports cross-play and unified progression between all platforms. Warzone launches March 10 and is available as its own download through digital stores. It will also unlock as a new mode in Modern Warfare.

