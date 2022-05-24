Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II releases this October

Coming off the heels of Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II now has a release date. The return to the Modern Warfare line of the series is set to launch on October 28.

Modern Warfare 2 is a sequel to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019), the game that started Infinity Ward’s reboot of the classic Modern Warfare titles that many fans still hail as the best of the Call of Duty series. Yes, the names are very confusing, which is why the rebooted series substitutes the “2” in the original Modern Warfare 2‘s title with the roman numeral “II.”

Along with this release date reveal, Activision and Infinity Ward offered a small peek at Modern Warfare II with an art reveal and a few character announcements. This teaser also gave a potential reveal date of June 8, a day before the start of Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest. This reveal is most likely going to give us our first glimpse at gameplay.

The official blog announcement for the game’s launch states that iconic series characters like Simon “Ghost” Riley, Capt. John Price, Kyle “Gaz” Garrick, John “Soap” MacTavish, Alejandro Vargas, and more are set to return. These characters are all featured in the game’s art teaser.

Along with Modern Warfare II, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is currently in development. This follow-up to the previous Warzone is set to follow its free-to-play live service nature, and will most likely have a similar coexistence to Modern Warfare II as the first Warzone has with Vanguard.

