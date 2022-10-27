 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’s physical disc doesn’t actually include the game

Cristina Alexander
By

Call of Duty fans who bought a physical edition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II are learning that the disc that comes with it doesn’t actually include the game. Instead, it’s a 72MB disc that enables a download of the full game.

According to a report from Eurogamer, fans received physical copies of Modern Warfare II a day before its official release and reported that the disc did not have the game at all. The digital version of the game has 150GB of data, which they had to download to their PlayStation 5 or Xbox consoles instead. The disc that Activision bundled into the box is essentially a download disc.

The practice of shipping a game with a download disc is nothing new. For instance, physical copies of Halo Infinite shipped in a similar fashion. Gamers and professionals have criticized the practice in the past, deeming it a hindrance to game preservation efforts, as there’s no way to truly own certain titles. There are plenty of other reasons for players to want a game on an actual disc. Some buy physical versions of games to free up storage space on their consoles. Others may not have the internet bandwidth to download a giant digital game fast enough.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II launches on October 28 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Whether or not you buy a digital copy of the game or a physical one, be prepared to have to download over 100GB of data.

Editors' Recommendations

The best Mac games for 2022
epic games needs to address fortntte crunch fortnite on mac 7614
The best free-to-play games for 2022
A still of the Overwatch 2 characters.
The best Tales games, ranked from best to worst
The best free FPS games you can play right now
10 essential tips for Arena Mode in Apex Legends
Best Black Friday gaming laptop deals 2022: Early sales
Playing a game on the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i gaming laptop.
Fortnite’s latest season took away my favorite weapon (and my self-confidence)
Fortnite character shooting the new explosive goo gun.
Gotham Knights’ ending explained: Batman’s death, the Court of Owls, and more
The four heroes of Gotham Knights walking in a purple street below text of the game's title.
Best gaming monitor deals for November 2022
Dell 34 Curved Gaming Monitor at an angle displaying a video game scene.
Two years later, the PS5 could never live up to its performance promises
A PS5 standing on a table, with purple lights around it.
The Netflix app on your phone is hiding dozens of games, and they’re great
The Netflix Games logo on the Pixel 4a.
The Witcher is getting a full remake built in Unreal Engine 5
The Witcher
The Callisto Protocol is a confidently disgusting Dead Space spiritual successor
Jacob Lee aims a gun at an enemy in The Callisto Protocol
Amazon Fire TVs are getting their own cloud gaming hub featuring Luna
Home screen for Games on Fire TV