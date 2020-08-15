The latest update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare requires a 66GB download for Xbox One players, far larger than the sizes of its PlayStation 4 and PC counterparts.

The update, which applies several general fixes that includes the removal of some maps from certain game modes, only requires a 1.2GB download for the PlayStation 4 and up to 1.83GB for the PC. Infinity Ward blames “an unforeseen bug” with Microsoft’s patch delivery process for the bloated update file for the Xbox One.

Infinity Ward assures Xbox One players that the 66GB download will not affect the overall install size of Modern Warfare and free-to-play battle royale Warzone, which will take up to 183GB and 99.5GB after the update, respectively. This is because the issue requires players to re-download certain files, not add more files to their console’s hard drive.

The space that Modern Warfare and Warzone take up in hard drives, however, is a different matter, with Infinity Ward claiming that it will prioritize reducing the size of the game. Xbox One players took to Twitter to launch their complaints about the 66GB update.

You do realise it’s taking Me 6hrs at least to download it I’m sure there are others are the same or taking

even longer

It’s fine saying overall file size not impacted but it’s the length of time it’s taking to download the file size

that’s agriveing us all — Alan Davis (@Wingsaber) August 15, 2020

That is insane. 1.2 GB for PS4, 66 GB for Xbox. I realize it’s a glitch or whatever, and it doesn’t increase the file size, but that doesn’t make me feel better about spending 10 hours downloading an update that should’ve taken 10 minutes. Smh. — JT (@JT_Dimes) August 15, 2020

So basically the weekends gameplay ruined for xbox players, and no so much as a double xp bonus to make up for the lost time. You knew the MS patch limitations before you pushed this out, but didnt care. — Chris B (@MrCLBall) August 15, 2020

With the timing of the update, released on Friday night, Xbox One players who were looking to play Modern Warfare or Warzone for the weekend were surprised with the required 66GB download. For those with slower internet connections, it will take a while before the update is completed.

Next Call of Duty

With the file size issues surrounding Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, players may already be looking ahead to the next game in the series. It will reportedly be titled Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, according to a leaked Doritos promo.

The required hard drive space for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, however, remains to be seen, as the game has not yet been officially announced.

Editors' Recommendations