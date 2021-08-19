Following its reveal in Call of Duty: Warzone, Activision has announced the release date of the next entry in the yearly FPS franchise, titled Call of Duty: Vanguard. The World War II shooter is currently set to release on November 5 on PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Call of Duty: Vanguard‘s release date was revealed through a pre-order page that has gone live on Blizzard Activision’s Battle.net app. According to the page, last-gen and PC versions of the game, labeled “standard,” will cost players $60. On PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, a “Cross Gen” version will run players $70. An ultimate edition has also been revealed that costs $100.

Breaking: Call of Duty: Vanguard pre-orders are live now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC (Battle net). Release date: November 5th Standard (PS4/Xbox One/PC): $59.99

Cross Gen (PS5; Xbox Series X|S): $69.99

Ultimate Edition: $99.99 pic.twitter.com/RsoMPMb4X8 — CharlieIntel – Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) August 19, 2021

The reveal of Call of Duty: Vanguard also confirmed that the game will be taking place during World War II. However, the game’s pre-order page went into further detail about what players can expect from the game’s single-player campaign. A short description on the game’s pre-order page says that players will “dogfight over the Pacific, airdrop over France, defend Stalingrad with a sniper’s precision, and blast through enemies in North Africa.”

While most of this sounds standard for the genre, the dogfighting reference means that aerial combat could very well be part of Call of Duty: Vanguard. If there end up being true air battles, as opposed to on-the-rails sequences that we’ve seen in past Call of Duty titles, it would be the first time that mechanic will be included in the franchise.

Call of Duty: Vanguard‘s publisher is reeling from a lawsuit filed weeks ago by the State of California that accuses the company of fostering a “frat boy” culture in which sexual harassment, abuse, and pay discrimination are rampant. In the time since the lawsuit’s filing, employees at Activision Blizzard’s studios have walked out.

