An update to the PlayStation Store has prematurely revealed when the next entry in the Call of Duty franchise will be debuted. Following countless rumors and leaks, we now know the upcoming Call of Duty game is titled Call of Duty: Vanguard, and we’ll get our first look at it this Thursday, August 19.

Not much else was included in the post on the PlayStation Store, save for details on when and where to watch the reveal. Call of Duty: Vanguard will be revealed at 10:30 a.m. PT on Thursday. For now, the only confirmed way to watch the game’s reveal will be in Call of Duty: Warzone. However, it’s extremely likely that you’ll be able to find it on the Call of Duty YouTube channel as well.

Call of Duty #Vanguard — Worldwide Reveal, coming soon. What are you expecting to see for the Warzone event? 👀 pic.twitter.com/yron31IhxN — ModernWarzone – Gaming News (@ModernWarzone) August 16, 2021

A ton of details about Call of Duty: Vanguard, including its setting, have leaked prior to its official reveal. We know that Call of Duty: Vanguard will take players back to World War II. Small snippets of trailers sent to content creators have hinted toward the game’s story taking place along the war’s eastern front.

Call of Duty: Warzone will also update with Vanguard‘s eventual launch, reportedly with a new, massive map based on the Pacific theater of the war.

Call of Duty: Vanguard‘s reveal comes amid a reckoning at its publisher, Activision Blizzard. A recently filed lawsuit against the company accuses it of fostering a “frat boy” culture in which sexual discrimination, harassment, and pay disparity are rampant. In the weeks following the lawsuit’s filing, Blizzard president J. Allen Brack has stepped down and workers at studios owned by the publisher have walked out.

