There are a lot of stats to keep track of in Call of Duty: Warzone, but finding them isn’t as simple as you might hope. Although numbers like your K/D ratio, number of kills, and total score are in Warzone itself, a third-party website is necessary for getting a full view of your performance in the game. Here’s how to track your stats in Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare easily.

How to track your stats in Call of Duty: Warzone

There are two main Warzone stat-tracking websites: Codstats.net and tracker.gg. Of the two, we prefer tracker.gg more — the stats are more cleanly laid out, and the advertising is less intrusive — but both sites will get you to the same spot. You can also track your Warzone stats in-game, though the presentation isn’t as good as it could be. More on that in a moment.

Here’s how to look up your Warzone stats:

Open your browser and head to cod.tracker.gg/modern-warfare. Select your platform of choice using the drop-down menu, and enter your username (including any numbers). Optional: Alternatively, select Sign in With Battle.net or Sign in With Xbox Live to connect your account directly.

Once you find your username, the stats screen will load right away. There’s a lot you can check from here, but before diving into the numbers, select Claim Profile in the upper-left corner of the screen. Doing so will allow you to make an account and regularly check on your profile. Plus, after a little time, it’ll help with the Performance tab (we’ll get to that soon).

On the main screen, you can view high-level stats across multiplayer and Warzone, including your K/D ratio, number of kills, Plunder cash, and wins. The Modes tab shows a stat breakdown based on the game mode — e.g. how many kills you’ve earned in Plunder versus standard Warzone — while the Matches tab gives you a detailed breakdown of your stats for each match. Similarly, the Killstreaks tab gives you an overview of all the killstreaks you’ve used, and Weapons provides a look at your stats for each gun in the game. Unfortunately, the Weapons and Killstreak pages only offer combined stats across Warzone and Multiplayer.

The Performance tab is the most useful of them all, but not when you first log in. You can either visit the site daily or leave your profile open by connecting your account to update this tab over time. It shows a graph of various stats — including K/D ratio and score per minute — over either the last two weeks or 30 days. If you’re serious about keeping up with your Warzone stats, it’s worth visiting this page frequently to see how you’ve improved over time.

How to track your Warzone stats in-game

Although you can’t get in-depth stats directly in Call of Duty: Warzone, you can quickly check things like your win percentage and total number of kills without exiting the game. To track your Warzone stats in-game, follow these steps:

Launch Call of Duty: Warzone and select Warzone on the title screen. Select Barracks. Select Records. Choose either Score, Kills, Wins, or Plunder to track your stats.

Warzone shows the stat in question as a comparison to the world leaderboard, which is a little annoying. Thankfully, you can filter the results by your friends list and platform to get a better idea of how you stack up. Although most of the information is available in-game, its presentation isn’t great. For a clearer view of your performance, it’s better to use one of the sites referenced above.

There are, however, some areas in the Warzone menu that are worth checking out. On the Records page, tab over to Commendations to see the badges you’ve earned across Warzone and Modern Warfare. Similarly, you can find your level progression under the Barracks page by selecting Officer Progression and your achievements by selecting Achievements on the same page. You’ll find challenges for your level and season on the Officer Progression screen, each of which awards you a Ribbon of Honor and a chunk of experience.

