Call of Duty: Warzone chapter 5 map — everything you need to know

In Call of Duty: Warzone, you’ll have a much better time if you know the ins and outs of the map, Verdansk. However, it’s a massive, sprawling place, with lots of hot spots and areas that prove to be tricky to get around, even for experienced players. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of what you’ll need to know when it comes to the map, including tips for certain hubs and what to expect from these locations during season 5.

Here’s everything you need to know about Call of Duty: Warzone‘s map.

Verdansk map

Above is a map of Verdansk, with each of its main hubs labeled for reference. We’ll get into the details of the main hubs below, but the main thing you should take away from the map is where each hub is located in relation to the others. The gas closes in on different locations each match, so if you want to succeed, you’ll need to familiarize yourself with all of the spots — not just some.

What’s new with Verdansk in season 5

There are three main changes to Verdansk with Warzone‘s season 5, which can alter the way the game is played. Here are the main updates to the map:

Train: With season 5, you’ll have access to a train that makes its way around the map on its own. The train is not only a great way to get from point A to B, but you can also use it as an effective place to hide from other enemies. The train is highlighted on the map as it travels along its path. Hopping aboard is high-risk with a high reward, as it contains lots of loot for you to gather at the risk of encountering other players looking to do the same. The train cannot be destroyed and will instantly kill you if it crashes into you, so be careful when jumping aboard.

Another main change during season 5 is the opening of the Stadium. Much like the train, this area is a busy hub, with lots to uncover and explore. Here, you’ll find a multilevel area with tons of loot, as well as secret locked doors that can be opened with keycards. Be careful when coming here, as it has now attracted even more players than before. Zip lines: A minor new addition, zip lines are a great way to scale up to the top of buildings quickly. Not all buildings have them, but larger ones — especially those in Downtown — now have yellow ropes that can be scaled for your convenience. Main buildings like the Hospital, Superstore, and Dam all include zip lines as well, so don’t forget to use them.

Points of interest

There are many areas that are worth a visit in Warzone. However, depending on the player you are (and the formation of the gas), you’ll want to prioritize some over others. If you like to snipe, some of the areas with larger stretches of land might be best. If you’re more of a close-range run and gunner, sticking to indoor locations will work out better. There aren’t bad areas, but below, we’ll highlight some of the best spots for loot, contracts, and Buy Stations.

Keep in mind, the loot, contracts, and Buy Stations mostly have random spawns. We say “mostly” because there some that seem to heavily prioritize certain areas, like the Buy Station in front of Superstore or on the runway of the Airport. In the list below, we’ll go through general locations that are highly likely to include loot, Buy Stations, and contracts at least somewhere.

Airport

The Airport is definitely one of the game’s hot zones, but since it’s got so many condensed areas within, it’s not as risky to visit than some of the others. You’ll find the Airport toward the upper-left portion of the map, just south of Dam. Here, you’ll find pretty much everything you’ll need, from supply boxes full of loot to contracts and a Buy Station or two. One of the best spots to visit is the tall control tower across the runway, where you can set up shop to get a good layout of the land. Depending on the gas, you can quickly and easily migrate from the Airport to other nearby areas like Superstore or Storage Town.

Superstore

Arguably one of the busiest areas of Warzone, Superstore is a close-quarters location with many rooms and levels to visit. Superstore is located in the middle section of Verdansk, just south of the Airport. From our experience, lots of players tend to land here because the store is ripe with loot to collect — particularly cash. If you’re looking to get rich quickly, run through the main floor of the Superstore, picking up everything you see — you’ll rack up lots of cash. Typically, we can grab around $10,000 per visit, assuming no other enemies have escaped with any money.

The other thing that’s great about Superstore is that you can usually find a contract of your choice there — perfect for starting a match off on the right foot. When you’re finished here, you can quickly make your way to Storage Town, Airport, or Boneyard.

Hospital

It’s really easy to get overrun at the Hospital. It’s a lot like Airport and Superstore, in that it features many close-quarters areas, but it also has a major sense of verticality that experienced players can take advantage of. The Hospital is located to the west of Downtown, smack dab in the middle of the map. Because of this, it tends to be one of the busier areas, but making a stop is well worth your time if you know what to do. You’ll find lots of loot in the main building on all floors. Just listen for the sound of supply boxes to know if you’re close.

Speaking of listening, the one thing to keep in mind is that enemies might be hiding in all the nooks and crannies of the main building, so be sure to listen for their footsteps to know if anyone is near. As with most hot zones, you’ll find lots of goodies here, from loot to contracts and usually a Buy Station. If possible, you can run over the helicopter on the roof to make your escape to one of the nearby hubs. Considering how busy the Hospital tends to be, this might be easier said than done.

Downtown

Downtown is easily one of the best areas of the entire map due to its versatility. For starters, it’s located close to the center of the map, just east of the Hospital, and is home to a mixture of close quarters and open sections for you to explore. New players can take advantage of the tall skyscrapers to stay away from the action, while experienced players can use these vantage points to take enemies out with ease.

There are a few points of interest to watch out for, like the tallest building in this area on the west side, across the street from the structure with the dome in the middle. This skyscraper is an excellent point to have control of since you can see pretty much everything in the area from its roof. Likewise, the aforementioned building with the dome on top is usually a hot spot with lots of loot to collect.

You’ll find everything you need Downtown — Supply Boxes, a healthy mixture of close-quarters areas and sprawling locales for long-range battles, a variety of vehicles to help make your escape, and tons of loot. When you’re ready to get out of there, the Port is a great location you can visit, which is found to the east — as well as the Stadium to the north.

Stadium

Speaking of the Stadium, this is likely the busiest area, thanks to the season 5 update. Now that it’s open, lots of players tend to land here, not just to find loot, but to open the secret door on the third floor. We won’t get into that here, but know that the Stadium is a condensed hub with a lot of reason to pay it a visit. The Stadium is one of the map’s larger structures, located in the middle, toward the east. While inside, you’ll find mostly close-quarters areas with small rooms containing loot. There’s also the underground garage portion, which is made of more open areas for those looking to use assault rifles.

From our experience, there aren’t many contracts here, but you’ll still find a variety of Supply Boxes both in and out of the building itself. We highly suggest staying away from the center of the Stadium, which is the busiest area. It’s really difficult to hide while in the center, so it’s best to go inside and grab what you can. If possible, try to make your way from the bottom up, so you can jump out the windows on the third floor to parachute to safety. From here, you can head to the Port, Downtown, or Farmland.

Farmland

Farmland is deceptively busy. At first glance, it may not seem like anyone goes there, but considering how large this area is, and how many little houses you can take refuge in, it’s very easy to get caught off guard while there. That’s why it’s recommended to be comfortable with this area. You can find Farmland to the southeast of the map, and it’s one of Verdansk’s largest, most sprawling areas. In general, it’s a huge open area with lots of small, close-quarters houses sprinkled throughout.

Here’s where things can get tricky. From what we’ve seen, players love to hide in the upper floors of these small houses, so take note of any open doors, broken windows, and open Supply Boxes to help determine if anyone is close. The method we like to use is to bounce from house to house, collecting anything you can. If you can get your hands on a long-range weapon, you’ll be in good shape to set up shop on the top floor to scout things out. Make sure you pick up any contracts you feel comfortable with, and when you’re ready, you can stop at a nearby Buy Station to gather even more goodies.

Other areas to look out for

In Warzone, there are lots of buildings or points of reference that look the same, and many times, they’ll contain valuable loot for you to collect. These are locations like apartment buildings, fast food restaurants, hangars, and airplanes — among others. Here are some to look out for.

Hangars

You’ll find hangars wherever there are planes — in places like the Airport, Military Base, and Boneyard. Hangars are excellent sources of loot, and you’ll usually come across at least one Legendary box to open within them, along with ammo and other weapons to add to your arsenal. Do be careful, as these are usually hot spots that many players like to visit.

Wrecked planes

Much like hangars, wrecked planes are also fantastic sources of loot, and there are a multitude to explore. At the Boneyard, there are dozens of planes to enter, most of which have weapons, gear, and supply boxes. These are great spots to hang around if you’re a fan of close to medium long-range battles.

Fast-food restaurants

While the loot in the fast-food restaurants isn’t always the best, these are great spots to quickly run through since they usually have ammo and at least one supply box to open. The great thing is that these restaurants are easy to get in and out of, so there’s no reason not to stop by.

Apartment buildings

There are so many of these apartment buildings scattered throughout the map, and they’re worth visiting. There are usually a handful of supply boxes in them, along with contracts to complete. If you know how to use sound to your advantage, you can set up shop in an apartment to take out any unsuspecting players that come by. It’s a great place to hide in since there are usually only one or two ways in and out — making it easy to secure an entrance.

Gas stations

Much like the fast-food restaurants, you won’t find the best loot at gas stations, but you will find some. The bigger draw is that these spots usually have some basic needs, like armor plates and ammo, as well as a vehicle to make your escape with. Again, these are easy to quickly run in and out of, and there are a lot of them around the map.

Fire stations

Fire stations are fantastic buildings to take control of due to the amount of loot they contain. You’ll find three floors to collect loot from — the bottom, upper, and tower. Here, you’ll usually find armor, supply boxes, and possibly a contract. You can even sit at the top to snipe enemies as they come and go. Every fire station has a getaway vehicle, as well.

Houses

Finally, we recommend stopping by houses to grab any last-minute cash or loot. It’s hit or miss with what you can find in them, but you’ll usually be able to get your hands on ammo and armor, which are essential to coming out on top. And many of them contain supply boxes to open, usually with cash and weapons. You’ll find houses in many areas of the map, but they’re abundant in the Farmland and Promenade areas.

