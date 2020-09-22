How well you perform in Call of Duty: Warzone has a lot to do with the weapon you’re using. Warzone is a true test of skill, because it throws you in all sorts of situations, from close to long-range firefights, and everything in between. One of the best weapons in the game is the Grau 5.56, which excels in many situations, making it a prime choice when selecting a firearm. But which attachments should you use with it? And what about the perks and equipment that complement it?

In this guide, we’ll go through a few different Grau loadouts that you’ll definitely want to try out — as well as some tips to teach you how to use each one. So whether you’re completely new to Warzone, or a veteran looking for a new loadout, this guide is sure to help you out.

Here are the best Grau 5.56 loadouts in Warzone.

Grau 5.56 overview

The Grau 5.56 is one of the most versatile weapons in all of Warzone. It works for most play styles, features high accuracy and range, and is relatively easy to control. It also has usable iron sights, freeing up a precious attachment slot to make it even better. The other fantastic thing about this weapon is that you can deck it out with various attachments to effectively make it a long-range laser beam, or an up-close SMG. You can add up to 60 round mags to it and even remove its stock to make it as light or heavy as you want it. The Grau 5.56 is an excellent choice for new players since it works in so many situations, but that doesn’t mean experienced players can’t use it either.

Long range

Let’s start off with the long-range loadout, as this is likely the most useful, due to the number of battles you’ll encounter from afar. In most cases, we always recommend running with a suppressor of some kind to avoid being detected on the mini-map. In this case, we’ve got the Monolithic suppressor added, which also increases your range and accuracy, at the expense of ADS (aim down sights) speed. We also recommend the Tempus 26.4-inch Archangel barrel to increase the damage range and bullet velocity and help decrease the recoil.

The Commando foregrip underbarrel attachment will help with recoil, too, and the Cronen Sniper Elite rear grip will assist with aiming stability, giving you extra accuracy and control. Finally, we like to add the 50-round mags since the time to kill in Warzone is much higher. Some players opt to use the 60-round mags in its place, but from our experience, 50 is enough to get the job done, and going with fewer rounds will add to your mobility. If you find yourself in situations in which you require more ammo often, go ahead and add the 60-round mags.

If you’re having trouble with the iron sights, you should swap either the rear grip or the underbarrel attachment for the scope of your choice. Since you’ll be using this for long-range battles, you’ll need all of the accuracy boosts you can get, which is why we opt to stick with the iron sights.

Here are all the attachments for a long-range Grau 5.56 setup:

Muzzle Monolithic suppressor Barrel Tempus 26.4″ Archangel Underbarrel Commando foregrip Ammunition 50 round mags Rear grip Cronen Sniper Elite

Here’s a clip of this class in action.

For this particular encounter in the video above, we were able to pretty much hold down the trigger to take out the enemy. For longer distances, it’s best to tap the trigger to ensure you remain on the target. If you struggle with this, you can actually equip the 3-round burst perk instead, but we’d advise against that since it eats up an attachment slot. It’s better to learn to burst fire by tapping the trigger. The weapon does have relatively high rate of fire, which, in turn, increases its recoil.

As for your secondary, you’ll want to have something that complements your long-range Grau. Something like the Akimbo .357 with Snake shot ammunition will do wonders. The secondary from your loadout isn’t as important in Warzone, as you can easily pick up an additional weapon from a supply box.

For perks, we typically always use Cold-Blooded, Ghost, and either Amped or Tune Up for the third perk slot. Cold-Blooded will keep you safe from those using thermal scopes, Ghost will prevent you from showing up during enemy UAVs and will keep you off enemy heartbeat sensors. For the third perk slot, it depends on what kind of player you are. You can’t really go wrong with Tune Up, which increases your revive time by 25%, but if you find yourself needing to switch weapons often, Amped should be your go-to, as it increases weapon swap speed.

Finally, come equipped with either C4s or proximity mines, depending on your play style. Those who like to sit in one spot for extended periods might opt to have a mine to guard their back. For us, even though this is a long-range class, we find the C4s to be most useful. You might want to add the heartbeat sensor as your tactical equipment, though we’ve been running with smokes to keep us safe in sticky situations.

Close range

But what if you’re not a long-range player at all? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with a great close-range Grau setup. You can completely turn it from being a long-range powerhouse to an SMG by using specific attachments. Again, stick with the Monolithic suppressor to help out with accuracy and for a slight range boost (you can also swap this for a different suppressor if you don’t mind the recoil). The ZLR Drifter A-08 barrel will significantly reduce the weight, increase the ADS speed, and improve the recoil, while the Tac laser also improves ADS speed and helps with accuracy and stability.

To help with your mobility and ADS speed even further, remove the stock completely. This gives it a true SMG feel at the expense of increasing the recoil, slightly — which is totally fine since you’ll be using this at close range anyway. Finally, add the Cronen Sniper Elite rear grip to boost its accuracy and control. You might feel inclined to add extra ammo, and if you do, replace either the Tac laser or aforementioned Cronen grip. We found that in most cases, 30 rounds is plenty, but that might not always be the case for you.

Use these attachments to turn your Grau into an SMG:

Muzzle Monolithic suppressor Barrel ZLR Drifter A-08 Laser Tac laser Stock No stock Rear grip Cronen Sniper Elite

And this is what it looks like in action. Note that a 30-round clip was enough to eliminate two players before reloading.

Since you’ll be using this weapon at close range, you can definitely hold down the trigger just like we did in the video above. In general, unless an enemy is at point-blank range, we advise to always aim down sights. You’ll notice that the added attachments are geared toward improving ADS speed. For point-blank range, this version of the Grau can be fired from the hip effectively.

This is one of the rare instances in which we stick with the secondary we’ve applied to the loadout. With this setup, we like to use RPGs, as they’re extremely useful and deadly in a lot of situations. RPGs complement the Grau nicely, allowing you to take enemies out at medium — and in some cases — long ranges. Though the RPG is tough to use, especially if you’re new to Warzone, so maybe pick up a sniper along the way, or equip the Snake shot Akimbo .357 Magnums.

Again, perks will be the same as before — Cold-Blooded, Ghost, and either Amped or Tune Up. However, with this particular class, you might opt to swap Ghost for Overkill, which allows you to carry two primary weapons. This could come in handy for those who want something that is effective at long range to complement the SMG version of the Grau. It comes down to how you play, but we highly recommend to stick with Ghost to keep you away from those using heartbeat sensors.

In this case, we advise to use either flash grenades or stuns since you’ll be encountering players at close range. C4s are, again, a primary choice here for finishing players off if you run out of ammo. To do this, throw the C4 ahead, and detonate it as it comes down, turning it into a much more precise and deadly grenade. The molotovs are good, too, but they’re a little less powerful than the C4s.

All-around

As far as a Grau setup that works in a variety of situations — both from long distances and up close — we’ve got a class for you. This class will come in handy in most scenarios, but it particularly excels at close to medium range. Since you’ll be using this in a variety of scenarios, it’s not a bad idea to stick an optic on it. As we mentioned before, the iron sights are totally manageable, but this is one of the few circumstances in which we recommend using a scope since you’ll be relying on the weapon in a wide variety of situations. If you’re good without a scope, then replace it with an underbarrel attachment.

Make sure you add the Monolithic suppressor for the reasons listed above, as well as the FSS 20.8-inch Nexus barrel to give you a healthy balance of increased damage range, recoil control, and bullet velocity, without sacrificing too much mobility. Use the 50-round mags to make sure you’ve got enough ammo to secure multiple kills in one clip, while still preserving mobility. Finally, the Cronen Sniper Elite is a solid choice, as it adds to your accuracy and control.

These are the attachments we recommend for a more general version of the Grau:

Muzzle Monolithic suppressor Barrel FSS 20.8″ Nexus Optic Aim-op reflex sight Ammunition 50 round mags Rear grip XRK Void II

And here it is in action. As you can see, despite being decked out to work at medium to long distances, these attachments are effective at close range, too. And even though we reloaded in between kills in the video below, the 50-round mags would have been enough to secure both eliminations within the same clip.

In terms of your secondary, you can go with either a close-range SMG or sniper, just like before. The main purpose of this version of the Grau is to be as versatile as possible, so hopefully you won’t need to swap to your secondary too often. A sniper is never a bad choice, however, since you won’t be getting any kills from extra long distances with this version of the Grau.

For perks, use the same ones we recommended above — Cold-Blooded, Ghost, and Amped or Tune Up. We found that Cold-Blooded and Ghost are extremely effective here, as those perks allow you to remain undetected — perfect in any situation. Remember, if you absolutely need a secondary, replace Ghost with Overkill and add a sniper or something that excels in close-quarters situations.

You can go with a few different pieces of equipment for this class. Since your goal is to be as versatile as possible, smokes are always a solid choice, as you can throw one beneath you to keep you safe, or use them to get to a spot ahead. Flashes and stuns work great but are intended for close-range use, so if you don’t feel comfortable with that, go with smokes or a heartbeat sensor.

One of the three classes listed above will likely work for the way you play. You’ll want to choose one and adjust accordingly if it doesn’t feel quite right. The great thing about the Grau is that nearly all of its stats are high by default, and its downsides are completely manageable and can be mitigated by adding certain attachments. Other weapons do have better individual stats, but when it comes to a great firearm to use overall, the Grau is one of the best.

