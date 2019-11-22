Call of Duty: Mobile launched earlier this autumn with its competitive multiplayer and battle royale modes included, but it omitted the Zombies mode that has been a staple of nearly every game in the series over the last generation. That omission is being rectified now, however, as the game’s development team is rolling out an update that includes Zombies, along with some other big features.

Beginning at 12:01 a.m. ET on November 23, the latest Call of Duty: Mobile update will be available. The Zombies mode was teased with a short video on Reddit, showing the entire world map being quickly overtaken by the undead scourge.

The update also adds new maps, as well as controller support. The latter could be controversial if game matchmaking puts players with controllers in the same lobby as those with normal screen controls, who would then be at a disadvantage.

A new battle pass will be added on November 25, shortly after the initial update. Activision has begun moving to the battle pass system for its shooters in place of standard microtransactions or loot boxes. Thus far, the reception seems to be positive, as it still makes players earn the gear contained in the battle passes and does not give unfair advantages to players who pay extra money over those who only want to play the game for free. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will be using battle passes at a later date. The “season pass” system is also gone, with all future maps released for free. And crossplay support means the entire player base can continue playing with each other for the life of the game.

Call of Duty: Mobile was made in collaboration with Tencent, the Chinese conglomerate that also assisted with PUBG Mobile. In the battle royale mode, the similarities are clear, though Call of Duty: Mobile does contain undead monsters and bosses that separate it from the more realistic PUBG Mobile. Its competitive multiplayer component feels like classic Call of Duty, with score-streak rewards, fast-paced action, and even some of the series’ most memorable maps all bundled together. It’s available now on iOS and Android.