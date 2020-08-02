  1. Gaming

Call of Duty players reportedly still gathered for canceled LAN tournament

By

A canceled LAN tournament for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare players in Indianapolis reportedly still took place, despite organizers previously saying that the event would go online only.

American Gaming Network, which was set to host The Indianapolis Open from July 31 to August 2, previously said that it would implement measures such as requiring face masks, providing hand sanitizer, and conducting temperature checks. However, after criticism for planning an event amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament was changed into an online format.

However, the event allegedly still pushed through despite AGN’s announcement, Dexerto reported. A video uploaded on Reddit showed players apparently hosting their own LAN tournament at a rented Airbnb location, then Dexerto tweeted separate footage of numerous players gathering for the event.

AGN denied that they were involved with the event, but the organizer’s staff members were present at the venue, according to Dexerto. Meanwhile, the organizer has moved the second day of the tournament to August 9, citing “the inability to play in a safe environment” for players.

It remains unclear why the players would still gather for the tournament after AGN’s announcement, and whether the organizer was involved amid suspicions that it attempted to secretly hold the competition, apparently in defiance of an agreement with Activision.

Digital Trends has reached out to AGN for clarification on what transpired during the event, including whether the organizer will enforce any action against the players who still gathered for the tournament. We will update this article as soon as we hear back.

Editors' Recommendations

League of Legends 2020 World Championship to push through in China amid COVID-19

league of legends 2020 world championship china lux ezreal lee sin teemo leona

The 50 best shows on Hulu right now

Ann Dowd The Handmaid's Tale

Halo Infinite: Everything we know about the flagship Xbox game

everything from xbox e3 2018 halo infinite feat

Black Widow: Everything we know about Marvel’s Phase 4 movie

Black Widow

How to pre-order the PS5

xbox series x vs ps5 and d

These are the best cheap gaming headset deals for August 2020

cheap gaming headset deals

Paper Mario: The Origami King beginner’s guide

What to Do When You Feel Lost in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Warzone: Fractured intel locations

Horizon Zero Dawn launches for PC on August 7, specs revealed

Twitch severs ties with Super Smash Bros. streamer ZeRo

what is twitch

Marvel’s Avengers game: Everything we know, including playable heroes

Marvel's avengers crystal dynamics san diego comic con 2019 gameplay update

The best samurai films to watch before playing Ghost of Tsushima

samurai films to watch before playing ghost of tsushima best feature image

What is Valorant? Everything we know about Riot’s shooter

Here are all the games that support Nvidia’s RTX ray tracing