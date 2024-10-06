Amazon’s latest MMO Throne and Liberty released at the start of this month, but players have had a harder time getting in and playing than they did clearing old-school Naxxramas. The game has reached player counts of 300,000 at peak since its first day, but the servers have been overwhelmed by the load.

Many players report that they’re unable to create a character or transfer servers. Considering that everyone has access to free server transfers twice a day during this launch window, not being able to take advantage of this perk kind of puts a damper on things. According to PCGamesN, Amazon Games has raised the character creation limits on select servers to make it easier for new players to join and existing players to transfer.

Only North American servers are affected: Karnix, Chernobog, Laslan, Kastleton, Magna, Pippin, Xeroth, Amos, Morokai, Benediction, and Whisperion. The game has been taken offline for maintenance throughout the week, but this fix should hopefully correct some of the issues players have encountered thus far. It should also address some of the server instability that has plagued fans.

Throne and Liberty offers a free-to-play experience, but the main draw is the size and scope of the battles. The game features enormous battles across lush battlefields, but you’ll want to join a guild to give yourself a fighting chance in the heavily PvP-laden skirmishes.

If you’re new to the game, we’ve put together an excellent guide on how to power level your way through (even beyond the point where it starts to feel grindy). And if following the steps in that guide have posed obstacles, you might need to upgrade your weapons and armor.