Capcom fans are in for a treat as the storied Japanese developer is holding a TGS2022 Capcom Special Program as part of this hectic week of showcases. We’ll see Street Fighter 6, Exoprimal, Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection, Resident Evil Village, and Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak at the show.

We’re providing live coverage here during the whole thing, so keep reading below to see all of our coverage during the event.

Live Last updated September 15, 2022 7:49 AM

Street Fighter 6 is getting a closed beta test Capcom confirmed that it will hold a *Street Fighter 6 *Closed Beta Test between October 7 and October 10. It features cross-play across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam, and will include the Ranked Match, Casual Match, Battle Hub Match Open-Tournament, Extreme Battle, and Game Center Training Mode modes. New Street Fighter 6 commentators revealed Two new commentators were revealed for Street Fighter 6. Esports personality Kosuke Hiraiwa and H.E. Demon Kakka can commentate matches. They join a lineup that includes Aru, Jeremy Lopez, James Chen, and Tasty Steve. Street Fighter 6 expands its roster and details World Tour mode During a new trailer, we finally got a deeper look at *Street Fighter 6's *World Tour mode too. Players control a fully customizable character, which they can fully explore areas with in addition to being able to participate in beat 'em up and traditional fighting game battles. Capcom also confirmed that classic Street Fighter characters Dhalsim, Blanka, E. Honda, and Ken will all return in* Street Fighter 6*, gave a first look at the online Battle Hub, and teased a mode where players can customize the win conditions. Street Fighter 6 launches in 2023. Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection adds lots of celebratory features Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection was also discussed by Capcom. We learned that the remastered collection would have a high quality image filter, music player, gallery mode, a 3D Mega Man that talks to the player in the game's battle, and online battles and chip trading. New Exoprimal story and gameplay details revealed We got another look at Capcom's PvPvE dinosaur game Exoprimal, with a new trailer primarily focusing on the story. The game is set in 2040, and follows a Aibus Exosuit pilots, who crash lands on an island, where an AI forces them to participate in endless Wargames to survive. The player character is know as Ace, while they will work with suit mechanic Lorenzo, engineer Alders, Exosuit pilots Majesty and Magnum, and support android Sandy. We also got a look at the Skywave Exosuit, blade rig, the Dilophosaurus and Carnotaurus and Neo T. Rex enemies, and how players can customize Exosuits. Resident Evil 4's remake is coming to PlayStation 4 Capcom went on to bring up the remake of Resident Evil 4. We learned that it will also come to PS4 when it launches next year. We also got confirmation that a Resident Evil Showcase will take place in October, but it did not get a specific date or time. Resident Evil games are coming to new platforms Capcom reiterated some previous platform announcements. Resident Evil 8 *launches for Mac later in 2022, on Nintendo Switch as a cloud version on October 28, and for PlayStation VR2 in 2023. *Resident Evil 2, 3, and *7 *are all also coming to Switch as cloud versions. Later on in the presentation, Capcom released a trailer for those cloud ports. Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition Next, Capcom gave an update on Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition. It confirmed that over 6.5 million copies of the game had been sold worldwide before detailing the Winters Expansion dropping next month. We then got an extended look at what the new third-person mode looks like, and it's definitely reminiscent of the Resident Evil 2 and 3 *remakes. We then got another look at Shadows of Rose, which takes place 16 years after the events of *Resident Evil Village. Finally, we as The Mercanaries Additional Orders and some of the new characters players can control in battle, like Lady Dimitrescu. Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition launches on October 28. Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak adds new monsters and layered weapons To kick off the show, Capcom gave use details on the next Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak update. Free Title Update 2 will add new monsters, weekly event quests, layered weapons, anomaly investigations, and more. The new monsters are named Violet Mizutsune, Risen Chameleos, and Flaming Espinas and will surely give you and your friends a tough challenge to overcome. Meanwhile, layered weapons is what Capcom calls the "transmog" feature where players can change the look of weapons with stats they like. Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Free Update 2 launches on September 29. 30 minutes to go before the Capcom Online Program! It's almost time for the TGS 2022 Capcom Online Program! Even after hosting an event at E3, Capcom decided to come back during TGS and give us updates on their exciting game lineup. Between Street Fighter 6, Exoprimal, Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection, Resident Evil Village, and Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak there's a lot of fans to look forward to!

