Konami’s dormant Castlevania series could find new life on Nintendo Switch

Why it matters to you Though Konami previously ceased production of most console games, the Switch's success appears to be changing the publisher's mind.

Konami recently injected new life into its Bomberman series with the release of Super Bomberman R on Nintendo Switch, and the success of Nintendo’s platform seems to have the publisher considering the revival of the Castlevania series, as well.

Speaking to Miketendo64 on a conference call, Konami European brand manager Richard Jones revealed that the publisher has been examining other classic franchises it can bring to the Nintendo Switch.

“All I can say is that there is lots of internal discussion going on within Konami regarding what games we can bring to the Nintendo Switch, other than Bomberman, a game which we are well aware of its heritage and how loved it and Castlevania [are],” Jones said. “So much so that Castelvania is getting its own shown on Netflix and because of that, we’re hearing a lot of desires from our fans for a new Castlevania series.”

The Castlevania television series will be animated and will be “hard R-rated,” with the copious amounts of violence seen in some of the later games. It’s based largely on the NES game Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse, and will run for two seasons. Four episodes will debut on Netflix on July 7.

The Castlevania series was otherwise put on ice after the conclusion of its rebooted Lords of Shadow sub-series. One of those games, Lords of Shadow — Mirror of Fate, was originally released as a 3DS exclusive before being moved to Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and PC.

In place of an official Castlevania, however, longtime series producer Koji Igarashi has been developing a spiritual successor, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night. The game returns to the exploration-heavy “Metroidvania” gameplay for which the series was known since the release of Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, and it will also be releasing on Nintendo Switch in addition to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and PlayStation Vita.