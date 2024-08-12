Exploring the Purribean for the mysterious North Star is a grand and pun-filled adventure on its own in Cat Quest 3, but there’s far more to do off the beaten path. Just like the previous games in the series, this game is packed to the brim with side content and optional missions to extend your pirating adventures. While you will be rewarded with gold, XP, weapons, and items for your troubles, there are also a host of Trophies and Achievements that you can earn to prove you’re a true pirate. Some of these will come as you complete the main quest, but most are optional and rather difficult. Here’s a full list of every Trophy and Achievement in Cat Quest 3 so you can plot your course through the game.
All Cat Quest 3 Trophies and Achievements
Be warned that there will be some spoilers for Cat Quest 3 since specific Trophies or Achievements are tied to reaching specific plot points. Read on at your own risk.
Purrlatatinum Seeker : Unlocks all other Trophies
Paws Over Tentacles: Defeat Cathulhu, the menace of the ocean
Rock on Supurrstar!: Defeat Captain Meowtallika, the leader of the Meowtallika crew
King of Pi-rats No More: Defeatthe Pi-rat King, the leader of the pi-rats
Quack Goes the Ducky: Defeat the Duck of Doom, the ruler of the seven seas
Furry Spicy yet Supurr Sweet: Defeat the Duck of Doom, the ruler of the seven seas
Furst Bounty: Claim a wanted poster’s bounty
Bounty Domiewnator: Claim all wanted poster bounties
Armeowry Amateur: Collect 10 different pieces of equipment
Armeowry Enjoyer: Collect 40 different pieces of equipment
Armeowry Furshionista: Collect all equipment in the Purribean
Ship Mieutenant: Collect first ship blueprint
Ship Furst Mate: Collect 5 ship blueprints
Ship Mewster: Collect all the Ship Blueprints
Treasure Rummeowger: Open 20 Treasure Chests
Treasure Pouncer: Open 50 Treasure Chests
Treasure Expurrlorer: Open 80 Treasure Chests
Purzzler: Complete a set of puzzle stones
Purroblem Solver: Complete all 12 sets of puzzle stones
Once Bitte, 8 Times Shy: Complete the 8-bit dungeon
Purrsitively Golden: Complete the Golden Tower
Love is Furever: Complete the Lovepurr Dungeon
Furst Secret: Find a hidden item
Secret Purrlunderer: Find all hidden items
Spellmewster: Learned all 10 spells
Meowsterwork: Complete the Kidd Cat Questline
No Necromeowncy Here! Complete the Mage Bonny questline
A Painful Pawst, Avenged: Complete the Mama Milka questline
Happurrly Ever After: Witness the Purrmaid find her Prince Charming
Commewnity Helper: Return all lost items to their rightful owner
My North Star was Always You: Find the North Star Treasure