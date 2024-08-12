Exploring the Purribean for the mysterious North Star is a grand and pun-filled adventure on its own in Cat Quest 3, but there’s far more to do off the beaten path. Just like the previous games in the series, this game is packed to the brim with side content and optional missions to extend your pirating adventures. While you will be rewarded with gold, XP, weapons, and items for your troubles, there are also a host of Trophies and Achievements that you can earn to prove you’re a true pirate. Some of these will come as you complete the main quest, but most are optional and rather difficult. Here’s a full list of every Trophy and Achievement in Cat Quest 3 so you can plot your course through the game.

All Cat Quest 3 Trophies and Achievements

Be warned that there will be some spoilers for Cat Quest 3 since specific Trophies or Achievements are tied to reaching specific plot points. Read on at your own risk.

Purrlatatinum Seeker : Unlocks all other Trophies

Recommended Videos

Paws Over Tentacles: Defeat Cathulhu, the menace of the ocean

Rock on Supurrstar!: Defeat Captain Meowtallika, the leader of the Meowtallika crew

King of Pi-rats No More: Defeatthe Pi-rat King, the leader of the pi-rats

Quack Goes the Ducky: Defeat the Duck of Doom, the ruler of the seven seas

Furry Spicy yet Supurr Sweet: Defeat the Duck of Doom, the ruler of the seven seas

Furst Bounty: Claim a wanted poster’s bounty

Bounty Domiewnator: Claim all wanted poster bounties

Armeowry Amateur: Collect 10 different pieces of equipment