All Cat Quest 3 trophies and achievements

By
A cat talks to a mage in Cat Quest 3.
Kepler Interactive

Exploring the Purribean for the mysterious North Star is a grand and pun-filled adventure on its own in Cat Quest 3, but there’s far more to do off the beaten path. Just like the previous games in the series, this game is packed to the brim with side content and optional missions to extend your pirating adventures. While you will be rewarded with gold, XP, weapons, and items for your troubles, there are also a host of Trophies and Achievements that you can earn to prove you’re a true pirate. Some of these will come as you complete the main quest, but most are optional and rather difficult. Here’s a full list of every Trophy and Achievement in Cat Quest 3 so you can plot your course through the game.

All Cat Quest 3 Trophies and Achievements

Boats sail on the ocean in Cat Quest 3.
Kepler Interactive

Be warned that there will be some spoilers for Cat Quest 3 since specific Trophies or Achievements are tied to reaching specific plot points. Read on at your own risk.

Purrlatatinum Seeker : Unlocks all other Trophies

Paws Over Tentacles: Defeat Cathulhu, the menace of the ocean

Rock on Supurrstar!: Defeat Captain Meowtallika, the leader of the Meowtallika crew

King of Pi-rats No More: Defeatthe Pi-rat King, the leader of the pi-rats

Quack Goes the Ducky: Defeat the Duck of Doom, the ruler of the seven seas

Furry Spicy yet Supurr Sweet: Defeat the Duck of Doom, the ruler of the seven seas

Furst Bounty: Claim a wanted poster’s bounty

Bounty Domiewnator: Claim all wanted poster bounties

Armeowry Amateur: Collect 10 different pieces of equipment

Armeowry Enjoyer: Collect 40 different pieces of equipment

Armeowry Furshionista: Collect all equipment in the Purribean

Ship Mieutenant: Collect first ship blueprint

Ship Furst Mate: Collect 5 ship blueprints

Ship Mewster: Collect all the Ship Blueprints

Treasure Rummeowger: Open 20 Treasure Chests

Treasure Pouncer: Open 50 Treasure Chests

Treasure Expurrlorer: Open 80 Treasure Chests

Purzzler: Complete a set of puzzle stones

Purroblem Solver: Complete all 12 sets of puzzle stones

Once Bitte, 8 Times Shy: Complete the 8-bit dungeon

Purrsitively Golden: Complete the Golden Tower

Love is Furever: Complete the Lovepurr Dungeon

Furst Secret: Find a hidden item

Secret Purrlunderer: Find all hidden items

Spellmewster: Learned all 10 spells

Meowsterwork: Complete the Kidd Cat Questline

No Necromeowncy Here!  Complete the Mage Bonny questline

A Painful Pawst, Avenged: Complete the Mama Milka questline

Happurrly Ever After: Witness the Purrmaid find her Prince Charming

Commewnity Helper: Return all lost items to their rightful owner

My North Star was Always You: Find the North Star Treasure

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
