 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

I can’t stop thinking about this enigmatic new game about AI

By
A child stands in a doorway in Centum.
Serenity Forge

It’s a Monday morning as I write this. My day is just beginning and I’m getting my to-do list in order. As I check assignments off my list, I stop to remember if there are any games I’ve played recently that I’ve been meaning to write about. None that I can remember. After all, my weekend was spent watching wrestling and an Oscars-adjacent live stream with friends.

No, wait. I played something too, didn’t I? My head is hazy (probably from excessive pizza consumption), but a game starts to come back into focus. Something weird. Unsettling. What was it called? Centum. Was it an indigestion-induced fever dream? My Steam account begs to differ, reminding me that I went on a three-hour point and click odyssey over the weekend between social gatherings. It’s not that I had forgotten what I’d played; it’s just that it was so otherworldly that it feels like I played it in another life entirely.

Recommended Videos

I don’t know how to describe Centum. I don’t know how to recommend it. I don’t even know if I should. But if all of this has piqued your curiosity already, consider jumping in blind.

Centum - Announcement Trailer | PS5 Games

For those of you who need a little more to go on, Centum is a very cryptic point and click adventure game out today on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Its premise sounds simple enough at its most fundamental level: You are a prisoner and you must break free. The most simplified (and misleading) explanation I could give is that Centum sticks players into a series of rooms and asks them to click around to solve puzzles and escape. In its first room, I need to find chalk to draw a figure on a wall, figure out how to deal with a rat problem, and wipe down a dirty window with a cloth. That all sounds familiar, enough, right?

Related

Well, not so much. Centum’s enigmatic story takes place entirely inside of an AI computer program gone awry. I’m trapped inside of a desktop, clicking through programs and playing occasional minigames between reading stray text files. If you’ve ever had the misfortune of using something like Google Gemini, you know that AI isn’t the most reliable narrator. Sometimes it spits out garbled pictures and nonsense information. It resembles the reality we know, but it’s never quite right. The devil is in the details, and AI loves to get them all wrong.

It’s through that lens that you can begin to crack Centum’s initially impenetrable shell. In between puzzle solving, I find myself having conversations with a range of creeps and weirdos. They all talk in philosophical riddles. I can’t decode them at first and think I’m just too dumb to grasp what Centum is trying to tell me. It’s the same way I feel when I hear academics debating philosophy, tossing out references that fly over my head. The deeper I get, the more I begin to accept that I may not be the problem. It’s the world around me that’s incoherent, filled with lies and outright nonsense.

A judge asks a question in Centum.
Serenity Forge

Who am I in all of that? That’s the puzzle that really draws me in. I’m desperate to figure out who the prisoner I’m controlling really is. I get flashes of their real life, one seemingly scarred by tragedy. Or at least that’s what I think I’m seeing. Centum teases me at every turn, even switching up my identity at one point. My memories are hazy, lost inside of a hallucinating machine that has consumed me and spit out some version of myself that’s only half identifiable. There’s an uneasy horror in that, and I choose to believe that it’s what Centum aims to illustrate through its confounding world.

Days after finishing it, I don’t really know what I think of Centum. Maybe it’s a little too obtuse for its own good, confusing long and cryptic writing for depth. Maybe. All I know is that it’s currently holding a spot in my brain that few games occupy. It’s tucked away in a distant lobe, the same one that’s responsible for producing my most surreal dreams. It’s a half-remembered nightmare that I’m trying my best to recall the next morning. It’ll stay with me, even if it’s at a distance. That makes it all the more impactful as it feels like a memory slipping out of my fingertips. It’s the same way I’m starting to feel in my waking hours as the world around me disintegrates into misinformation at the hands of imperfect machines.

Centum is out now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Senior Gaming Editor
As Digital Trends' Senior Gaming Editor, Giovanni Colantonio oversees all things video games at Digital Trends. As a veteran…
This excellent game about waiting is the anti-WarioWare
A boy waits at an airport in While Waiting.

How much of your life is spent waiting? Think about it. Waiting at the DMV, waiting for a train, waiting for an important phone call, waiting for your perpetually late friend to show up, waiting to grow up. Life is a long endurance test of patience.

That’s the simple thesis of While Waiting, a new puzzle game that’s deceptively emotional. On paper, it sounds like a one-note gag. It features 100 bite-sized levels, each tossing players into a familiar life experience that requires some form of waiting. It’s like the anti-WarioWare, swapping five second microgames for drawn out ones that require virtually no reaction time. Don’t let that light premise take your guard down, though: While Waiting is an ingenious bit of video game storytelling that’ll stick with you so long as you’ve got the patience to see it through.

Read more
This Steam hack has saved me a ton of money on PC games
A person running Steam on the M4 MacBook Pro. Rocket League is up on the screen

I have a massive Steam library, and like most PC gamers I know, I'm always looking to add to it. Will I actually play the games? Maybe. Will I complete all of them? Certainly not. But I'm caught in a negative feedback loop of picking up new games constantly for pennies on the dollar, and Steam is feeding my addiction more than ever before.

How? With Steam bundles. Steam bundles aren't anything new, but I've seen a stark uptick in them over the last several months. They mostly revolve around similarly styled indie titles, offering a small discount of around 10% if you buy two or three games in bulk. That's not why I've taken advantage of Steam bundles so often over the past several months, though.
The hack

Read more
This RPG turns my favorite part of Stardew Valley into an entire game
A blond boy casts a fishing line into an ocean filled with monstrous fish. A boy with red hair and a girl with cat ears stand next to him.

It is a truth universally acknowledged that a good video game must be in want of a fishing minigame. The time-honored side activity has been featured in everything from Final Fantasy XV to Hello Kitty: Island Adventure as a brief reprieve from the main story. The trouble is that whenever a fishing minigame pops up I find myself neglecting everything else, even saving the world, in favor of casting a line. That is, unless the fishing minigame sucks.

Indie RPG Sea Fantasy is here to solve that problem. Developed by METASLA, Sea Fantasy takes the fishing minigame and turns it into the main event. Gone are turn-based battles, random encounters, and multi-colored mages. There is still an appropriately nonsense story about saving the world from it’s imminent destruction, but this time you’ll be doing it through the power of fishing. Don’t ask too many questions as to how that works. While Sea Fantasy’s charming pixel-graphics pay homage to classic RPGs, the mechanical core of the game draws inspiration from an unexpected source: Stardew Valley.

Read more