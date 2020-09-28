Ahead of this Wednesday’s Pixel 5 event, the rumored new Google Chromecast appears to have leaked, and it doesn’t seem to offer Stadia support.

A Reddit user shared multiple images of the device in action, which appear to confirm that it doesn’t work with Google’s cloud gaming service, Stadia. One picture shows a message that reads, “Your device isn’t compatible with this version,” on the Stadia app page. The Stadia logo doesn’t appear on images of the device’s alleged box art.

Stadia does work on the Chromecast Ultra, which was bundled with the cloud service’s Premiere Edition starter kit.

The new Chromecast suffered another apparent leak over the weekend when people reported seeing the device on Home Depot shelves for $50. The Verge confirmed the reports, saying that it was able to purchase one in-store.

The images line up with recent rumors about the device, including its $50 price point and “Sabrina” code name. The leaks also back up reports that Android TV will rebrand to Google TV, which appears on the box.

Digital Trends reached out to Google for comment and will update this story when we hear back.

Editors' Recommendations