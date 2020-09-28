  1. Gaming

New Google Chromecast will not support Stadia, according to leak

By

Ahead of this Wednesday’s Pixel 5 event, the rumored new Google Chromecast appears to have leaked, and it doesn’t seem to offer Stadia support.

A Reddit user shared multiple images of the device in action, which appear to confirm that it doesn’t work with Google’s cloud gaming service, Stadia. One picture shows a message that reads, “Your device isn’t compatible with this version,” on the Stadia app page. The Stadia logo doesn’t appear on images of the device’s alleged box art.

Stadia does work on the Chromecast Ultra, which was bundled with the cloud service’s Premiere Edition starter kit.

The new Chromecast suffered another apparent leak over the weekend when people reported seeing the device on Home Depot shelves for $50. The Verge confirmed the reports, saying that it was able to purchase one in-store.

Well looky what I found. https://t.co/XKiOt1mINn pic.twitter.com/PVZrcRzaLa

&mdash; Chris Welch (@chriswelch) September 28, 2020

The images line up with recent rumors about the device, including its $50 price point and “Sabrina” code name. The leaks also back up reports that Android TV will rebrand to Google TV, which appears on the box.

Digital Trends reached out to Google for comment and will update this story when we hear back.

Editors' Recommendations

Chromecast with Google TV will debut September 30, for as little as $50

Google Chromecast with Android TV

Google’s unreleased Chromecast is already selling at some retailers

google chromecast 2 a.k.a Sabrina

Google September 2020 hardware event: Everything we expect to be released

Google & Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai

Everything to know about Amazon’s game streaming service Luna

everything you need to know amazon luna unveils cloud gaming service 1600977477679

The best GBA games of all time

best gba games minish cap

The best game-streaming services for 2020

best game streaming services pass

Fortnite season 4 week 5 challenge guide: How to make a Stark Robot dance

GameStop is offering more PlayStation 5 pre-orders

The best Sega Dreamcast games of all time

This is everything we know about the upcoming Star Wars: Squadrons game

Fortnite season 4 week 5 challenge guide: Collect floating rings at Coral Castle

fortnite season 4 week 5 challenge guide how to collect floating rings at coral castle 20200924120528

Amazon devices event 2020: Everything announced

amazon sept 24 event roundup liveblog announcement echo dot

YouTube vs. misinformation, apps v.s App Store, and more | Digital Trends Live

digital trends live episode 466 curly twins

Amazon introduces video game streaming service Luna

Here’s what Amazon’s Luna means for you