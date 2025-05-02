Chrono Trigger creator Yuji Horii might have just hinted at a remake

At a Comicon panel in Naples, Italy, Dragon Quest and Chrono Trigger creator Yuji Horii might have just said something he shouldn’t have: a Chrono Trigger remake could be in the works. According to Reddit user u/df_tarocco_1, a member of the audience at the event, “[Horii] let this information slip during an interview. The host whispered something in his ear, and he covered his mouth. The audience went crazy.”

Take this report with a unhealthy portion of salt, though. There has been no official word on a Chrono Trigger remake, despite the public excitement surrounding the series. Other users on Reddit are corroborating the story, and one pointed out that it wouldn’t be the first time Horii did something like this. In the past, he has allegedly leaked news about other franchises he has been involved with.

According to Reddit user u/TheFishyOne, the interviewer said the news would be big if true, to which the translator replied (after a brief conversation with Horii), “You have heard nothing.” Currently, the most accessible way to play Chrono Trigger is through Steam or via iOS/Google Play, since the game is not available on the eShop.

This doesn’t necessarily mean a remake is in the works. The slip-up could be referring to a port for modern consoles or even an addition to Nintendo Switch Online’s classic lineup. That said, Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition launched in 2022 and introduced a legion of new fans to what is widely considered an indirect sequel to Chrono Cross.

However, March 2025 was the 30th anniversary of Chrono Trigger, and Square Enix posted a cryptic message to X that stoked hope for a remake. If the classic RPG does make a return, it could be in the form of a 2D-HD game like Octopath Traveler.

Again, exercise skepticism. The news, if true, is definitely exciting, but it wouldn’t be the first time a highly anticipated remake has been suggested without anything coming of it. That said, if Horii really did slip up and announce a Chrono Trigger remake, it’s likely only a matter of time before it’s revealed.