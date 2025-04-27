Clair Obscur: Expedition 33’s success shows more of the same is not always best

If you pay a visit to Metacritic and look up the scores for the recently released Clair Obscure: Expedition 33, you might notice something about its user score: a whopping 9.7 at the time of writing. Yesterday, Forbes published an article talking about players’ incredible reception of the game, and the score was 9.6 then. It’s only gone up in the 24 hours or so since the story was first published as more than 2,000 other users have lent their opinion on the game.

Why is that impressive? It’s not just a high score; it’s one of the highest user scores on all of Metacritic. The remaster of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion has only an 8.1, while Metacritic’s overall highest-rated game (according to critics) The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time has a 9.1. There are hundreds of games listed on the site, and the highest I can find is Heroes of Might and Magic III with a 9.3. It’s quite possible that Clair Obscur has broken all the records.

Fans have already dubbed Clair Obscur as a contender for game of the year, with some calling it a spiritual successor to Final Fantasy VII. That’s high praise indeed, especially considering it’s the first title from Sandfall Interactive, a small French studio with just over 30 employees (including Monoco, an adorable Spaniel with the position of “Happiness Manager.”)

And perhaps therein lies the secret to its success. The studio is small, independent, and able to follow its own direction without answering to shareholders. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a AA game, not a AAA, but you wouldn’t know it by looking at the game’s gorgeous art and engrossing, haunting soundtrack.

Independence allowed Sandfall Interactive to take risks and try things that a more “experienced” studio might not, and that paid off in droves. That’s not the only reason the game is seeing such a meteoric rise, though. The storyline is relatable, centering around a group trying to make a better world while the powers that be try to stop them at every turn. As our reviewer points out, it feels insightful and relevant to current events. Through it all, the story focuses on a theme of “togetherness.” Without others, change isn’t possible. No one is an island.

I don’t want to delve too deeply into the story. Clair Obscur is a game best experienced blind, but it’s a title you won’t soon forget after playing. The main story will take most players around 30 hours to finish, but there is so much more to explore that you can look forward to 60 or more hours of gameplay for completionists.

That brings me to another reason why the game stands out in a saturated market: the price. Clair Obscure: Expedition 33 is only $50 for an incredible amount of content. When most new games are at least $70 (and in the case of Mario Kart World, $80), it feels like an absolute bargain. It’s also available as part of Xbox Game Pass, putting it in the hands of even more players.

More people are willing to take a chance on the game when it doesn’t cost an arm and a leg. At a time when economic uncertainty has many people more carefully deciding what to buy, it’s a lot easier to justify a $50 expense than an $80 one.

Of course, a game needs to deliver once someone takes a chance on it, and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 does so by paying homage to classic JRPGs in its battle and exploration system. The turn-based combat feels familiar to anyone who has played a game like Final Fantasy X, while the (frankly ridiculous) skill tree lets players create custom builds to suit every playstyle, but the game doesn’t stop there.

Every character stands out in their own way, from their personality to how they fight. The variety keeps things fresh even after you’ve sunk a dozen or more hours into the story. Clair Obscur incorporates quick-time events to keep players on their toes and includes the unique Lumina system to further expand on build options.

A massive world map provides plenty of opportunities for exploration, and it’s full of secrets to track down that can give you an edge in fights and secret bosses that challenge your skills. Our review calls it a “true homage to RPG history,” and I’m inclined to agree. At a time when JRPGs like Final Fantasy XVI are taking on more western-style elements like real-time combat, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a unique, intriguing game that uses familiar elements without relying solely on nostalgia.

Its success might not continue, but of the 2,300 user reviews already, 97% are positive, 1% are mixed, and only 2% — a total of 48 reviews — are negative. 2025 has shown itself to be a powerhouse year for gaming with a lineup that includes Avowed and Monster Hunter Worlds, but Sandfall Interactive has carved out its own slice of the pie with the launch of Clair Obscur.